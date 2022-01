VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FRA:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce positive assay results for drill hole GTCM21-022 drilled as part of the 2021 drilling program on the Yellorex Zone at the Con Mine Property ('Con Mine Option'), recently optioned from Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC and Miramar Northern Mining Ltd., both wholly owned subsidiaries of Newmont Corporation. Drill hole GTCM21-022 intersected two (2) exceptional zones of 19.74g/t gold ('Au') over 5.44 metres at 273.34 metres down the hole (includes only one assay above 30 g/t Au, or 43.2 g/t over 1 metre), and a second wider zone of 4.16 g/t Au over 11.23 metres including 10.12 g/t over 3.73 metres at 251.77 metres. These two high-grade intersections extend the gold-bearing zone by more than 50 metres along strike, to the north-east limit of the Yellorex Zone. Assays are pending for the last four holes, GTCM21-023 to 026 (see Figure 3).

