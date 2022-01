Two D.C. police officers are facing a lawsuit for allegedly conducting an illegal stop-and-frisk of a man in Columbia Heights in 2019. Filed in the U.S. District Court for D.C. earlier this month, the suit alleges that officers Noah Duckett and Byron Alacron followed Rudy Flores, harassed him with homophobic language, and illegally stopped and searched him based on the officers’ unjustified suspicion that Flores was involved in gang activity. The Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, the group representing Flores, described the incident as one of the “devastating” consequences of the Metropolitan Police Department’s opaque gang database, which contains majority Black and Latino residents.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO