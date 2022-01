A home with unbelievable views has hit the real estate market in Lahaina, Hawaii for a jaw-dropping $59.5 million. However, the price matches the location of the estate. “Welcome to 9 Bay Drive, the undisputed crown jewel of the world famous Kapalua Resort with almost 10 acres of oceanfront bliss on historic Hawea Point,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “This is truly a legacy estate unmatched anywhere in Hawaii. Magnificent views of the neighboring islands of Lanai and Molokai await you with sunsets all year round from this absolutely stunning location.”

