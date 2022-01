This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. It's a year of important laptop anniversaries for Lenovo. The ThinkPad business line turns 30 and its Yoga line of two-in-ones is now 10 years old. I'm not surprised the line's lasted this long: It was the best two-in-one design to come out with the launch of Windows 8. It worked so well as a full-time laptop and part-time tablet that it was the design other PC makers adopted for their convertible laptops. While the look, features and performance have improved over the years, it's essentially the same device. And that includes the new flagship 14-inch Yoga 9i announced Wednesday at CES 2022.

