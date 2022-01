Whitebox, an e-commerce and logistics company headquartered in Curtis Bay, announced Tuesday morning that it has raised $20 million. CEO Marcus Startzel said this latest round of fundraising will fuel even more growth for a company that has been expanding rapidly. In August 2020, Whitebox moved from South Baltimore into a new 365,000-square-foot headquarters in Curtis Bay that was formerly an Under Armour facility. A month later, the company announced it had raised $18 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO