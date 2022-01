When Elizabeth Stewart was a girl in the 1970s, she dreamed of moving to the building on the cliff. Everybody did back then. It was the tallest thing around, 19 stories of beige and brown bricks perched on a shield of jagged rock. From way up there, Stewart figured, she could see the world and never leave the West Bronx. The apartments were so big, she might even get her own bedroom.

