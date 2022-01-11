Euclid officer taken to hospital following pursuit of vehicle taken in carjacking
EUCLID (WJW) – Euclid police confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team that an officer was injured following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Tuesday.
“The officer was pursuing a stolen car that was taken at gun point in Cleveland on Jan. 8,” said Capt. Jeff Cutwright of the Euclid police department.Local kid crime ring includes 11-year-old: I-Team
Cutwright and Police Chief Scott Meyer said the Euclid officer spotted the stolen vehicle around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase.
The car crashed into a store on Hayden Avenue in East Cleveland.Officer Shane Bartek’s sister shares how he wanted to be remembered
The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be OK.
Cutwright said the 19-year-old suspect was arrested.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 8