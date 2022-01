The more we experiment with air fryer recipes in the Pioneer Woman Test Kitchen, the more we are hooked on this handy appliance. Air fryer chicken tenders are our latest family-friendly, easy-to-get-on-the-table dinner obsession. This recipe uses a buttermilk marinade to infuse the chicken with both flavor and moisture, while a breading of panko and parmesan cheese is blasted to golden and crispy perfection in the air fryer. If you only have chicken breasts on hand, go ahead and use those, and cut into strips about 1-inch thick. Serve them alongside an easy vegetable side dish, with any dipping sauce you like for a satisfying weeknight meal.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO