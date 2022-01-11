ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Romania pushes to add climate change education in schools

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dimQhZ300

Romania’s president wants to add sections on climate change and environment al issues to the national school curriculum to enable students to learn more about the challenges the world faces from climate change.

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday launched a public debate over a 141-page proposal and attended a meeting at the presidential palace on it with Prime Minister Nicolae Cuica, Romania's environment and education ministers, teachers, students and nongovernmental organizations.

The report suggests increasing the amount of climate change and environmental education that students receive, creating a national network of 10,000 environmental ’mini inspectors,’ supporting nature-based activities, and creating digital learning materials on climate change.

Longer-term goals in the report include improving the sustainability of school infrastructure and cutting schools’ carbon footprints in half by 2030.

“Education is one of the pillars of improving the response to climate change, as education leads to changes in human behavior, in the sense of a greater responsibility to protect nature and the future of society as a whole,” Iohannis said Tuesday.

“What we want more than anything else is to pave the way for a change of mindset … we all want a clean, waste-free environment,” he added.

Gabriel Paun, president of the environmental group Agent Green, welcomed the report and said it's of “utmost necessity.”

“Our generation has failed to save the climate but at least we can give the next one a chance to fight with the best available tool — which is education,” he told The Associated Press.

He said Romanian politicians now “lack ambition” in efforts to tackle climate change.

According to the European Commission, 41% of Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan funds from the EU — 29.2 billion euros ($33.1 billion) — are allocated to “measures that support the green transition,” including phasing out coal power over the next decade.

“Even though we still have a long way to go in the public consultation process ... the report presented today allows us to start preparing now,” said Cucia, the prime minister.

“What we set out to do — that is, changing the behavior and mentality of an entire generation — is a long process,” he added.

———

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate

Comments / 0

Related
sunflower-alliance.org

Militarism and Climate Change, January 12

Militarism and climate disruption are intimately linked, a reality often not understood or highlighted in the environmental movement. Marcy Winograd of CODEPINK Congress and Janet Weil of Veterans for Peace’s climate-militarism project will present a slideshow on how US militarism—750 overseas bases, troop deployments and weapons production—exacerbates the climate crisis. They’ll include concrete steps and actions that peace activists and environmentalists can pursue to cut the Pentagon budget, curb military emissions, and demand accountability from the Pentagon. Veterans for Peace, with support from CODEPINK, has spearheaded H.Res 767, a resolution introduced by very own Rep. Barbara Lee, calling on the Pentagon to track, reduce and report its greenhouse gas emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
aspeninstitute.org

Federal Investments in Infrastructure and Climate Change Can Help Schools Take Action

President Biden’s agenda has a strong focus on climate change. He has constantly reiterated the need to take a whole-of-government approach to address the crisis. In November, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)—the first step toward this vision. Policies from the law will help schools take climate action.
ENVIRONMENT
capeandislands.org

The biology of climate change

Just like humans, animal and plant species are responding to a changing climate- either by moving, adapting or dying. We talk with conservation biologist Thor Hanson about changes we’re seeing in the plant and animal kingdom and the ripple effect these changes could have on the ecosystem. Hanson’s latest book is titled Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid, the Fraught and Fascinating Biology of Climate Change.
ENVIRONMENT
federalnewsnetwork.com

Climate change and sustainable procurement

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Steve Schooner, Nash & Cibinic professor of procurement law at The George Washington University Law School, joined host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf for a wide ranging discussion on climate change, sustainable procurement strategies, and expectations for changes to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR).
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaus Iohannis
californiaglobe.com

Californians Composting For Climate Change

California’s new mandatory composting law just took effect January 1, 2022. Yes, this is another mandatory climate change law, born out of California’s AB 32, the 2006 California Global Warming Solutions Act, which was born out of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s claims that “global warming pollutants have risen to levels unseen in the past 800,000 years.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
news9.com

Education Leaders In Disagreement On COVID-19 School Changes

State education leaders are in disagreement following a tweet from the Secretary of Education Ryan Walters. It claimed that administrators are acting out of fear and not in the best interest of the students. While the comment drew outrage from some teachers, Walters said he is unapologetic. The secretary, who...
EDUCATION
TIME

The Ubiquitous Yellow School Bus Can Be Turned Into a Force for Climate Change Good

Transportation accounts for at least 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions, roughly eight billion tons of carbon per year. With Tesla rising, General Motors pledging to retire gasoline-powered lines by 2035, and other major car makers ready to follow suit, the electric vehicle era will soon be upon us. One EV segment is especially ready for electrification: the humble school bus. Where passenger cars have yet to reach price and performance parity with combustion engines, and long-haul trucks are waiting on more powerful batteries, forward-thinking school districts are already shifting to electric buses. About 40,000 new school buses are purchased each year . If districts bought only electric ones from this point forward, the nation’s entire fleet could be converted within a decade or so. All-electric school buses would cut U.S. carbon emissions by more than 5 million tons, the equivalent of removing a million cars from the road. It would be a tangible boost for our planet, our neighborhoods, and our children.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change Education#European Union#Environmental Education#Agent Green#The Associated Press#Romanian#The European Commission#Eu
signalscv.com

Tactically Framed on climate change

While Saugus High School senior Sophia Celi knows she can’t immediately change the entire world, she’s working to change “little worlds,” such as the community in which she resides. After watching “Seaspiracy,” a documentary about the commercial fishing industry, Celi said it opened her eyes to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Arizona Daily Sun

Spotlight on Climate: Forests, carbon and climate change

Forests and forest soils are important to climate change because they contain a lot of carbon. Globally, forests contain over 800 gigatons (Gt) of carbon and forest soils, another 1,500 Gt (a Gt is 2.2 trillion pounds). Forests have been headline news in the past few years, some good and...
ENVIRONMENT
HackerNoon

The Neverending Climate Change Conundrum

Climate Change is an ongoing concern for both the general public and governments around the world. However, the lengths we're willing to go to make a positive impact and reduce our damage on the planet varies, with different fronts ready to accommodate a personalized agenda. In this slogging thread, our community discusses the climate crisis and their views on worldwide measures.
ENVIRONMENT
Medscape News

The Workday May Shift With Climate Change

As working during the hottest part of the day becomes increasingly infeasible in some parts of the world, work hours may need to adjust, according to a new Nature Communications study. What to know:. As temperatures rise globally, workers in the hottest locations are increasingly often forced to stop work...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Polish COVID advisers quit over lack of science influence on policy

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thirteen of the 17 members of Poland's Medical Council advising the prime minister on COVID-19 resigned on Friday, condemning what they said was a lack of scientific influence on policy. Even with one of the world's highest per capita death rates, Poland has introduced much...
SCIENCE
losalamosreporter.com

Public Education Department Changes School Quarantines To Align With CDC Guidance

Balancing new medical guidance with the Omicron surge, the Public Education Department today announced shorter quarantine and self-isolation requirements for students and staff. Quarantines are reduced from 10 days to five for students and staff who have been exposed to COVID-19, and self-isolation is reduced from 10 days to five...
EDUCATION
newmexicopbs.org

Faith in a Time of Climate Change

January 14, 2022 –New Mexicans already face the impacts of climate change, including uncertain water supplies for irrigation, dry riverbeds, forest dieoffs, and wildfires. When it comes to climate change and climate action, what lessons do communities of faith hold for people both religious and secular? How do people grieve the loss of species and ecosystems? And how has white supremacy shaped both the climate—and Christian theology? On this month’s Our Land, correspondent Laura Paskus and Larry Rasmussen, Professor Emeritus at Union Theological Seminary, dive into all these topics.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

With fewer animals to spread their seeds, plants could have trouble adapting to climate change

Picture a mature, broad-branched tree like an oak, maple or fig. How does it reproduce so that its offspring don’t grow up in its shadow, fighting for light? The answer is seed dispersal. Plants have evolved many strategies for spreading their seeds away from the parent plant. Some produce seedlings that float on the wind. Others have fruits that actually explode, ejecting their seeds. And more than half of all plants rely on wildlife to disperse their seeds. This typically happens when animals eat fruits from plants or carry away their nuts, then excrete or drop the seeds somewhere else. In tropical...
PETS
edsurge.com

Whatever Changes Come to Education, Schools Shouldn’t Be Run Like Businesses

Should schools be run like businesses? That’s a question that comes up a lot these days. At least one educator, though, worries that the arrangement is more of a misfit than even proponents of the idea might realize. This former high school teacher and current professor shared his thoughts in a Twitter thread today that got some attention. See a version here, published with permission.
EDUCATION
hngn.com

US Governors Push Budget To Combat Climate Change as Blizzard Threatens the South

United States governors aim to boost spending on climate change programs and to address the impact of severe weather conditions like floods and wildfires. Governors Gavin Newsom of California and Jay Inslee of Washington have expressed their intention to allot more of their funds to promote clean energy like solar power and expand access to electric vehicles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Letters to the editor on Wichita School Board members and masks, climate change bills

As a former public servant and a woman I am responding to the actions, or rather the inactions, of the three newly elected USD 259 Board of Director members. The three women chose not to wear face masks at the Jan. 10 meeting — their first meeting. They chose not to respect their colleagues or the request of board Chairman Stan Reeser to mask up. They chose not to follow the masking guidelines that all USD 259 students, teachers, administrators and workers follow.
WICHITA, KS
TheConversationCanada

Environmental disasters are fuelling migration — here's why international law must recognize climate refugees

When hurricanes Eta and Iota barrelled into Central America in November 2020, they flooded towns and cities, caused catastrophic losses in the agricultural sector and contributed to food insecurity. In all, 4.7 million Hondurans were affected, and tens of thousands decided to leave, forming migrant caravans in a desperate attempt to rebuild their lives in the United States. Scientists ultimately linked that record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season to climate change, making it clear that climate change is already influencing migration. My research studies the relationships between law, people and the environment. In refugee law, people become refugees when they have a...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC News

ABC News

513K+
Followers
127K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy