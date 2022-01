A 564-acre ranch on the coast near Silicon Valley that was once a wedding gift and has been in the same family for more than 100 years is on the market for $22.5 million. Located in the small town of San Gregorio, California, the property envelops 80 acres of towering redwood forest and holds views of the Pacific Ocean. Its diverse landscape rises to 1,000 feet above sea level.

