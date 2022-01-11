Albany man arrested after leading Colonie police on chase

COLONIE — A 21-year-old Albany man led police on a chase that started at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, when police spotted a car with flat tires travelling north on Wolf Road.

Officers saw the driver of the vehicle, Omar M. Alqahtani, commit multiple vehicle and traffic violations. At one point he left the roadway, drove across sidewalks and hit utility boxes along roadside, said Lt. Daniele Belles.

Colonie police attempted to pull Alqahtani over, but he got on I87 heading north and State Police troopers joined the chase.

The vehicle Alqahtani was driving became disabled at Exit 9, Belles said, and he initially refused to get out of the vehicle. He was ultimately removed and taken into custody. I87 northbound was closed briefly and the vehicle was towed.

Alqahtani stands charged with the felonies of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief as well as the misdemeanors of unlawfully fleeing a police officer and reckless driving and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court, had his driver’s license suspended and was released with an appearance ticket.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call Colonie police at 518-783-2754.