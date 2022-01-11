ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Forgotten man Lewis Baker set to end SIXTEEN-year stint with Chelsea by joining Stoke on a free transfer - with academy product, 26, playing just two games for the Blues as he was sent out on loan eight times

 5 days ago

Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea's forgotten man Lewis Baker.

The midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month.

His contract expires at the end of the season but the Potters are keen to add Baker to their squad in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hm6Mf_0dimQPcr00
Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month

Baker, who joined Chelsea's academy from Luton in 2005, made his first appearance for the Blues in eight years when he came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.

It was just the 26-year-old academy product's second game for the Blues, with his debut also coming in the FA Cup against Derby in 2014.

The former England Under-21 international was close to making the squad for the 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Brentford last month but tested positive for Covid-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgHUr_0dimQPcr00
The 26-year-old came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday's Cup win over Chesterfield

Since making his Chelsea debut he has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading, Fortuna Dusseldorf and he spent last season at Trabzonspor in Turkey.

Stoke are eighth in the Championship, five points off the top six with two games in hand.

