ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO City Council to consider new parking ordinance to help businesses, customers

By Erin Fe
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124q9C_0dimQHoH00

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo City Council will consider a proposed ordinance to allow commercial areas to form commercial parking districts.

Gaven Hussey is the Parking Program Manager for the City of San Luis Obispo. He described commercial parking districts as, "...a combination of property owners that wish to participate in helping address some of the parking concerns in the area. It was originally established as a residential parking district where we had a lot of people that were parking in areas that weren't affiliated with that neighborhood.”

When it comes commercial areas, this can limit access for customers and employees.

“And you know, they're not doing any business in those areas. They live elsewhere and rather than store [their vehicle] over in their neighborhood where they have a residential parking district or pay for the storage at an off-site lot or boatyard, they're choosing to park their property in front of someone else's business,” Hussey explained.

One of the areas heavily impacted is near South Higuera Street, between Prado Road and Tank Farm Road.

Creating a district would require vehicle owners to get a permit to park at specific times.

It would be different than the 72-hour parking ordinance which allows vehicles or licensed property to remain parked in the same place for no more than 72 hours.

If the ordinance is passed, commercial parking districts wouldn't be established immediately Businesses in a particular area would have to request to form a district.

They would need a 60% majority of businesses or properties in the area to participate.

"And if we have a 60% majority, then we bring it forward to council as a district willing to be formed," Hussey said. "Then we have to go through the process of actually noticing everyone affiliated with that area and posting signage.”

The San Luis Obispo City Council meets virtually Tuesday at 6 p.m. Click here for the full agenda and information on how to participate.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Cars
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo, CA
Traffic
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slo#Signage#Slo City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KSBY News

KSBY News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy