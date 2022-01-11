Medical chopper transporting sick baby CRASHES in front of Philly church - but all four onboard 'miraculously' survive

A helicopter transporting an infant to a Philadelphia children's hospital crashed outside a church Wednesday, injuring the baby and three others.

The chopper crashed into Drexel Hill United Methodist Church on Burmont Road, in Drexel Hill around 1pm Tuesday, following 911 reports of a helicopter in distress in the area.

Incredibly, no one on the ground was injured by the helicopter, despite it landing in a residential neighborhood, about a block away from local eateries and about half a mile from a school.

The passengers and the pilot all suffered non-life threatening injures and one occupant could be seen crawling out of the wreckage.

'It's an absolute miracle,' Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told reporters over the lack of casualties. 'It's an absolute miracle on Burmont Road. That's what it is.'

The pilot's skills were widely praised after he avoided landed on any nearby property or people

State Representative Mike Zabel echoed the sentiment, tweeted: 'An absolute miracle in Drexel Hill today.'

Video footage from local news outlets shows smoke billowing from the vehicle as it lays in a residential neighborhood.

Upper Darby Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer called it a 'miraculous landing' and said the community was 'truly blessed' by the outcome. Even the church appeared largely unscathed.

A local man who was out running errands with his family said his body filled with terror as the helicopter appeared to drop directly above them.

'I was actually frozen for a second when that happened because I was just looking at a helicopter,” Joshua James told CBS Philadelphia. 'It’s no way to explain it. It almost feels like something from Game of Thrones, you see a dragon coming at your car because it was literally in the sky, a huge object coming toward you. It was insane.'

The twin-engine EC 135 chopper was based in Hagerstown, Maryland and was operated through a local medical service called LifeNet

Aircraft owner Air Methods said in a statement that it would fully cooperate with the investigation

The company the flight crew worked for declined to elaborate on their conditions, citing privacy reasons

Upper Darby Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer called it a 'miraculous landing' and said the community was 'truly blessed' by the outcome

It's not clear whether the infant being transferred was sick or injured, nor is the baby's current condition known

Witness Jarrell Saunders, who works at a nearby apartment complex, said he noticed the helicopter was in trouble before the crash.

'It was 'just floating, like real low, like extremely low, like it could land on the building that I work at,' he told ABC News.

Moments later, he watched as the chopper landed on the road and slid into the church. As smoke began emerging from the downed aircraft, its occupants began leaping out, he said.

'I'm telling my grandkids about this one,' he told the outlet.

The twin-engine EC 135 chopper was based in Hagerstown, Maryland and was operated through a local medical service called LifeNet, aircraft owner Air Methods said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

'Our team will cooperate fully with their efforts to assess the cause of this unfortunate accident,' the statement said. 'Privacy rights with regards to those on board the aircraft will be honored, and we will not be sharing any additional information.'

Police said the helicopter came from out-of-state, and that they were working to notify the families of those injured.

Two nurses are among four people killed after their 10-seater private medical Learjet 'clipped power line' and disintegrated on impact after transporting patient from Arizona to California

Tuesday's crash occurred just three weeks after four people, including two nurses were killed when a 10-seater private jet operated by a California company crashed near San Diego.

The Learjet 35A, operated by Aeromedevac Air Ambulance, smashed into a power line before exploding on a street in El Cajon, leaving no survivors on the plane.

The Oceanside Firefighters Association named Tina Ward, the wife of a recently retired local fire chief, Joe Ward, as one of the victims.

'It is with heavy hearts that the Oceanside Fire Department and their fire family would like to extend our deepest condolences to our recently retired Chief Ward, his family, and all family and friends of the Aeromedevac flight crew N880Z,' the post read.

Meanwhile, the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics on Tuesday identified one of the other victims of the plane crash as Laurie Gentz, a nurse with more than 30 years of experience who also served as president of her local union.

Flight nurses Tina Ward (foreground, circled) and Laurie Gentz (background, circled), have been identified as two of the four people who were killed when a medical plane crashed near San Diego on Monday

The medevac plane transported a patient from Arizona to Orange County, California, Monday and was returning to Gillespie Field when it went down.

The jet, flying out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County, struck power lines before crashing in the area of Pepper Drive and North 2nd Street.

National Weather Service data described sky conditions at Gillespie as 'fog/mist' at 6.55pm.

Radio communications between the jet and the airfield recorded by LiveATC.net indicated that trouble happened suddenly.

The pilot canceled an instrument flight rules approach to Runway 27 and requested a switch to Runway 17 using visual flight rules.

After the switch was granted and new instructions were given, the pilot asked that the field lights be turned up and was told they were already at 100%.

But in that moment something goes awry.

'Oh, s***! Oh, s***! Oh, s***! No!' the pilot is heard screaming, following by a loud noise and then silence.

Footage showed the smoldering wreckage lying in the middle of a road, most of it destroyed, with parts of the jet, including the landing gear, strewn across the street.

The crash also appeared to have caused a car to erupt in flames outside a house.

No fatalities or injuries were reported on the ground, however about 2,500 people were left without power by the fallen power line.

'There is very little left of the aircraft,' Fire Chief Don Butz said. 'We weren't able to find any survivors.'

Joe and Tina Ward are pictured with their three daughter in this photo the mom posted on Facebook a day before her death

Laurie Gentz was a transport nurse with more than 30 years of experience. She had only joined Aeromedevac Air Ambulance as a part-time employee in February

The Learjet 35A, similar to the one pictured above, was operated by Med Jet, an air ambulance company

The San Diego County Medical Examiner has yet to officially identify any of the victims pending notification of next of kin.

According to her Facebook page, Tina Ward previously worked as an emergency room nurse at Palomar Pomerado Health.

Laurie Gentz's LinkedIn profile reveals that she only joined Aeromedevac Air Ambulance as a part-time flight nurse in February.

She also worked as a critical care transport registered nurse at Rural Metro for nearly a decade.

'I have 30+ years of experience in the field of Nursing, and have spent over 2 and a half decades doing Critical Care Transport both on the ground and in the air,' Gentz wrote in the description.

Friends and co-workers of Ward and Gentz have been posting messages on Facebook expressing their grief.

'My heart is heavy tonight,' wrote Ryan McBride. 'I lost some amazing coworkers with such an amazing company to work for.... The nicest crew to fly with! It's because of ALL of you I gained confidence and began to love flying while performing my job as a flight paramedic while assisting Tina, Laurie and all of the other amazing nurses we have with us! While feeling so safe in the air!'

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash. A final report, including the probable cause, will likely take 12 to 24 months, the board said.

