A dreamy property that doubles as an historic wedding venue has hit the real estate market in St. Louis, Missouri for $1.4 million. Known as The Larimore House, the historic home includes a large entertainment facility that can be “a corporate retreat, destination resort facility, catering venue for weddings, reunions, conferences, banquets or wineries,” the listing on Realtor.com said. The estate, which has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, sits on nearly 4.5 acres and was built before the Civil War in 1858.

