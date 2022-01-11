ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Guetta sweetly shouts out Olivia Rodrigo: “I love that we keep inspiring each other”

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo recently celebrated the first anniversary of her debut single “drivers license,” but it appears she had a fan well before she took over the radio. DJ David Guetta shared on Monday an adorable throwback of a...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfav951.com

Joshua Bassett Unfollows Olivia Rodrigo On Instagram

Joshua Basset, the rumored subject of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song, “Drivers License” appears to have unfollowed his High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star. Pop Crave tweeted the news Wednesday (January 4th), just weeks after Bassett admitted to GQ that he hadn’t spoken to Rodrigo since the release of her debut single last January.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates “Drivers License” One Year After Its Release

2021 was a banner year for Olivia Rodrigo—and it was thanks in large part to her breakout single “Drivers License.”. On Saturday, the 18-year-old singer/actress celebrated the song’s first anniversary by hosting an online viewing party for its official video. The Matthew Dillon Cohen-directed visual finds Rodrigo driving aimlessly around as she reflects on a past love. The video has since racked in more than 331 million YouTube views, and secured a Favorite Music Video nomination at the 2021 American Music Awards.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
David Guetta
edm.com

Watch David Guetta's Dazzling NYE Performance At The Louvre Abu Dhabi

In a recent interview, David Guetta confidently asserted, "I think the next few years will be the best years for dance music in history." Guetta is wasting no time in doing his part to carry the weight of those words. The "Titanium" producer has made performances at historic landmarks something of a tradition in recent memory. After treating fans to a livestream performance at Musée du Louvre during his "United at Home" NYE 2020 performance in Paris, Guetta reprised the magic during a blockbuster performance on New Year's Day from The Louvre in Abu Dhabi.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Oliviarodrigo#French
EDMTunes

David Guetta & Morten Release Future Rave Anthem ‘Permanence’

David Guetta and Morten team up once again. The Future Rave duo just released their new single called ‘Permanence‘. As expected, the pioneers of the genre delivered an epic track perfectly suited for festivals. ‘Permanence’ is one of many songs that the two producers released together. The record dropped Friday on the label Musical Freedom Records. Let’s dive in to see what you should expect before your first listen.
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

The 14 tours we’re anticipating most in 2022, starring Olivia Rodrigo

After the pandemic canceled concerts in 2020, we crossed out fingers that our favorites would be rescheduled. Slowly, they’re being added back to our calendars. As of right now, My Chemical Romance is still together and plan to play Oakland Arena on Oct. 5. Kraftwerk rescheduled their tour, too, and will be back at Bill Graham Civic on July 6. Billie Eilish canceled on tour but then released a new album and she’ll be back bigger than ever.
BEAUTY & FASHION
UPI News

Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele topped U.S. music sales in 2021

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Drake, Taylor Swift and more dominated U.S. music sales for 2021, according to MRC Data's year-end report. Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album was the top album of 2021 by total equivalent album units earned by reaching 3.226 million units. The list...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
NFL
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy