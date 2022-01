"The metaverse is closer than you think." That's what the Consumer Technology Association's VP of research, Steve Koenig, said in a presentation on Monday night. The building blocks to this fabled connection between real and virtual worlds are already here and waiting to be connected. According to the CTA, consumer spending on VR headsets and eyewear is expected to reach $774 million for 2021, as reported earlier by Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner. "AR headset/eyewear spending is expected to eclipse $78 million for 2021, and jump 175%, to $214 million, in 2022," he wrote.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO