ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesville, LA

Officials: Discarded fireworks may have started church blaze

By Associated Press
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0dimMlfR00

LEESVILLE, La. - Louisiana authorities say carelessly discarded New Year's fireworks may have started a blaze that destroyed much of a church.

The state fire marshal's office says it hasn't determined a definite cause of the fire at Christian Living Fellowship in Leesville. But it says investigators found remnants of fireworks in the area where the fire started between the church and a shed.

Pastor Bobby Ganaway tells The American Press that he received an alert of possible trespassers just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 but nobody was there when security volunteers arrived.

Fire was spreading from the shed to the church when firefighters responded to an alarm about 2:30 a.m.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Coast Guard responds to helicopter crash in Galliano

Two people were on board a commercial helicopter that crashed Friday morning in the marsh near Galliano in southeast Louisiana. The Coast Guard says they responded to the crash after receiving notification around 10:00 am on Friday, January 14, of the incident.
GALLIANO, LA
KATC News

Lafayette's Christmas light recycling ending soon

The last day to drop off Christmas lights for recycling is Monday, January 17. Residents who would like to recycle their lights should drop them off in the large EMR Southern Recycling bin in the Robicheaux Recreation Center parking lot at 1919 Eraste Landry Road.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Leesville, LA
State
Louisiana State
Leesville, LA
Society
Leesville, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
KATC News

One person stabbed in Baldwin

One person was injured in a stabbing this morning. The incident happened near Orphan Home Road in Baldwin, police say. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown, police say.
BALDWIN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The American Press#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Youngsville giving away COVID test kits

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced today that the City has received an allotment of Covid-19 Test Kits from the Louisiana Department of Health. The Covid-19 free test kits will be distributed by Farmer’s Drugs located at 601 Lafayette St (Youngsville Hwy 89), Youngsville, LA 70592 this Saturday, January 15 from 8:00 to Noon or until the supply is depleted.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving homicide

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a homicide in the city of Eunice. On January 7, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., the Eunice Police Department responded to shots being fired at Kim's Mart located at 611 East Laurel Avenue. When officers arrived, they located the body of 17-year-old Tyvon Favors.
EUNICE, LA
KATC News

Police seek to identify suspects in Jennings vending machine burglaries

The Jennings Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the individuals seen on surveillance cameras burglarizing vending machines at a local gas station. Police say the incident happened in the early morning hours of January 13, 2022 at the Conoco gas station located on E. Shankland Avenue. There, multiple vending machines were burglarized, police say.
JENNINGS, LA
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy