The nightmare after Christmas

There might be a reason why this movie never really took off, and it could be that one might find it hard to believe that such poor decisions can be made even by teenagers. But then again, one should be able to reach back into their past and realize that, unless they were somehow perfect, they likely made a few bad decisions as well. The main point of the story is that it’s easy to prey upon people when they’re depressed, especially since some folks will take whatever they can grab hold of to keep themselves from drowning in despair. In this particular story, however, Vanessa isn’t so much a lifesaver as she is a manipulative individual who’s obsessed with death and has sent every boyfriend she’s ever had rocketing right to the grave. One might think that the young woman has severe issues of her own, and they’d be right since this is seen at one point in the movie. But rather than seeking therapy for this ongoing condition, she decides to use her looks and her wiles as she moves on from one boyfriend after another, building up their confidence while slowly but surely destroying their lives before she ends them entirely.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO