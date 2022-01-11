ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The nightmare after Christmas

thebulletinweekly.com
 4 days ago

Technically, Christmas is over... all over our living room floor, that is. Piles of wrapping paper in this corner and empty boxes in that corner, and colorful ribbons from here to there, all evidence that Christmas must have been a success this year. I was reclining in my chair,...

thebulletinweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Movie Review: A Mother’s Nightmare

There might be a reason why this movie never really took off, and it could be that one might find it hard to believe that such poor decisions can be made even by teenagers. But then again, one should be able to reach back into their past and realize that, unless they were somehow perfect, they likely made a few bad decisions as well. The main point of the story is that it’s easy to prey upon people when they’re depressed, especially since some folks will take whatever they can grab hold of to keep themselves from drowning in despair. In this particular story, however, Vanessa isn’t so much a lifesaver as she is a manipulative individual who’s obsessed with death and has sent every boyfriend she’s ever had rocketing right to the grave. One might think that the young woman has severe issues of her own, and they’d be right since this is seen at one point in the movie. But rather than seeking therapy for this ongoing condition, she decides to use her looks and her wiles as she moves on from one boyfriend after another, building up their confidence while slowly but surely destroying their lives before she ends them entirely.
MOVIES
Daily Leader

Give Christmas trees a second life after the holiday

URBANA — Once holidays are over, the Christmas trees tend to come down. Instead of hauling this year’s tree to the dump or having the city pick it up, consider repurposing it in your landscape. University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Ken Johnson says one popular use for...
URBANA, IL
thebulletinweekly.com

The greatest gifts

During this holy season of celebration for many faiths, many people spent time, money, and energy searching for presents rather than reflecting on what our faith requires of us. It’s wonderful to share special times and gifts with family and friends, but too many people get overwhelmed by shopping for the material things they believe loved ones want. Children and adults alike may become afflicted with “affluenza,” the poverty of having too much that means too little.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Christmas Tree#Parsonage
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Indy100

Wife fuming after husband returns from massage parlour with an STI

A woman has claimed her husband returned home from a massage parlour having contracted an STI. Speaking to Canadian publication Richmond News the anonymous woman said she believed the parlour - which the publication did not name for legal reasons - may offer sexual services as well as traditional massages and while her husband didn’t pass his infection to her she had made him sleep on the floor just in case.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

9 best picnic blankets for alfresco dining

There’s nothing like enjoying the great outdoors, whether it’s an afternoon spent in your back garden or a trip to the beach. And if you’re already dreaming of sunny alfresco feasts with family and friends, to make the most of it you’re going to want to invest in a picnic blanket for socialising in comfort and style.But what should you look for? It makes sense to have something lightweight and compact – no one wants to be lugging additional baggage around – and many of us will be looking for extra ease in carrying, such as a strap or roll-up...
LIFESTYLE
FOX8 News

Jan. 14 is Organize Your Home Day: Here are our cleaning experts tips on how to celebrate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Jan. 14 is Organize Your Home Day, and there are good reasons to celebrate. It’s a day to put clutter in its place and organize every room of the house. From maximizing closet space to choosing appropriate organizers, tips from our expert will give you the information you […]
HOME & GARDEN
The Cullman Tribune

52 ODES TO JOY: SMILE-MAKING

                                               ODE TO SMILE-MAKING When you’re smiling, the muscles it takes are 17. But, when you’re scowling, it takes 43 and looks so mean. When you’re smiling, you look better even on frumpy days with bad hair. Smiles are always in fashion, it’s the very most important thing to wear. Even when you’re feeling grouchy, think up and in a little while, You’ll be smiling and beguiling, life is just more joyful when you smile. SMILE-MAKING, one of the four essentials of “Joy & Aging,” is about positive-thinking and about positive-doing.   It could seem like a blatant dose of the obvious. Well duh, if you are positively...
CULLMAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy