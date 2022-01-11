ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Woman hit by PAT bus in downtown Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
 6 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in downtown Pittsburgh, officials said.

The woman was hit shortly before 6:30 a.m. along Liberty Avenue. It was a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus that was involved.

The front of the bus hit the woman, who then became caught between the front bumper and the street, a Port Authority spokesperson said.

Paramedics took the woman to a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Investigators surrounded the bus as police tape was put up around the scene.

The bus driver, who has worked for the Port Authority for 23 years, will be tested for drugs and alcohol, as per policy, the spokesperson said.

