Bessemer, AL

2nd election for Amazon workers in Alabama will be by mail

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — A federal labor board said that Amazon workers in a facility in Bessemer, Alabama will vote by mail next month in a re-run election to decide whether or not to unionize.

The National Labor Relations Board said that the ballots will be mailed out Feb. 4 and must be returned before the counting starts on March 28.

The move comes roughly a month and a half after the board ordered a new union election for Amazon workers based on objections by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union to the first vote that took place in April.

