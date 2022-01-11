ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

BMS and Century partner for allogeneic cell therapy development

By Vishnu Priyan
pharmaceutical-technology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentury will receive payments for programme commencement as well as aggregate milestone payment for the four programmes. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has signed a research partnership and licence agreement with Century Therapeutics for hematologic malignancies and solid tumour therapy development. Under the alliance, the companies will develop and market...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

Phramalive.com

New Cell Therapy Player Makes Public Debut at JPM

Affini-T Therapeutics, a new cell therapy company launched by researchers from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, made its public debut at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference with a mission to target oncogenic driver mutations to deliver transformative therapies intended to cure patients. First reported by Geek Wire, Affini-T, based in...
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

BenevolentAI and AstraZeneca expand drug discovery partnership

The companies collaborated initially in 2019 to use AI and machine learning to develop new therapies for CKD and IPF. BenevolentAI and AstraZeneca have announced the expansion of their artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery partnership to include disease areas, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and heart failure (HF). The three-year collaboration...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Mapping Endpoints: How to build an ALS clinical trial

Differing endpoint and efficacy expectations can make designing an ALS clinical trial challenging. Clinical Trials Arena looks at ways to dampen drug development obstacles. Regulators want ALS survival data, but it can take a long time to collect. They recognise the importance of functional endpoints and quality-of-life measures as an early efficacy signal.
HEALTH
#Bms#Stem Cell#Bristol Myers Squibb#Cell Therapy#Century Therapeutics#Aml
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Alexion to pay up to $760m for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy drug

Alexion and Neurimmune will collaborate on NI006, a human monoclonal antibody developed for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. AstraZeneca’s rare disease group, Alexion, has entered an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune for NI006, a human monoclonal antibody currently in Phase Ib development for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), a form of amyloidosis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Fast Track Designations to Novel CAR T-Cell Therapy for Relapsed, Refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

C-CAR039 showed positive efficacy and safety data in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Officials with the FDA have granted both Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation and Fast Track Designation to C-CAR039, a novel autologous bi-specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

ABL Bio and Sanofi partner to develop antibody for Parkinson’s disease

ABL Bio will receive $985m in milestone payments from Sanofi in addition to royalties on the net sales of the product. ABL Bio and Sanofi have announced an exclusive partnership and global licence agreement for the development and marketing of a bispecific antibody, ABL301, for Parkinson’s disease treatment. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EC approves Vertex’s combination therapy for cystic fibrosis in children

The oral treatment can boost the quantity and function of the CFTR protein at the cell surface. The European Commission (EC) has approved the label extension of the combination regimen of Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Kaftrio (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor) with ivacaftor to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) in children aged six to 11 years, according to an announcement.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
pennbizreport.com

King of Prussia cell, gene therapy company receives $350M investment

SK, a South Korean investment holding company, recently invested $350 million in equity financing in King of Prussia-based Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM). Financing will be used to create the world’s largest end-to-end cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization. CBM will enhance its pre-clinical through commercial manufacturing capabilities with automation and infrastructure.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
biopharmadive.com

Amgen partners with Arrakis to develop drugs aimed at RNA

Amgen will team with Arrakis Therapeutics to develop oral drugs that target and destroy RNA, announcing a deal Tuesday that will pay the Waltham, Massachusetts-based biotech $75 million in cash. Arrakis, which is privately held, could receive "several billion dollars" more should research and development advance as planned across the...
WALTHAM, MA
pharmaceutical-technology.com

iOnctura targets the tumor stroma interface to win over immunotherapy resistance

The Swiss firm is advancing its cancer therapies in the clinic while it gears up to raise funds. Checkpoint inhibitors have revolutionized the field of cancer immunotherapy over the last decade, but some tumors continue to develop resistance against such treatments. The Swiss biotech iOnctura plans to overcome this by developing therapies that target the tumor stroma immune interface, says CEO Catherine Pickering.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Aligos expands collaboration with Merck to develop oligonucleotide therapies for NASH

Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS +1.1%) has expanded its ongoing collaboration agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to discover and develop oligonucleotide therapies for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). That agreement has now been expanded to include the in-license by Merck of an early-stage program with respect to a second undisclosed NASH target. Under the expanded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Robust COVID-19 vaccination response after allogeneic stem cell transplantation using post transplantation cyclophosphamide conditioning

Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, clinicians aim to understand the implications of this new infectious disease, enabling them to make evidence based clinical decisions for their specific patient populations. Despite increasing knowledge on the antibody response of SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations in hematological patients and more specifically in patients treated by means of an allogeneic stem cell transplantation, limited data are available on the impact of treatment with cyclophosphamide post transplantation (PTCy). Cyclophosphamide exerts its effect through specific deletion of proliferating alloreactive T-cells on day +3 and +4 after stem cell infusion, leaving the T-cell compartment responsible for immune reconstitution and resistance to infection, largely unaffected [1]. We hypothesize that this might preserve the ability to mount a robust antibody response against SARS-CoV-2, even in case of vaccination early after allogeneic stem cell transplantation.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Legendary Bayer is Reinventing its Story with Cell and Gene Therapy

For the past few years, pharma giant Bayer has transformed its pipeline by acquiring multiple cell and gene therapy companies to create new opportunities. This has allowed the company to provide life-saving and life-altering therapies to patients with different disease types. The new approach has energized the Germany-based life sciences...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Sanofi and Exscientia to develop AI-driven cancer and immunology medicines

Exscientia is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to nearly $5.2bn from Sanofi in the future. Sanofi and Exscientia have entered a research partnership and licence agreement for the development of up to 15 new small-molecule medicines across oncology and immunology. The precision-engineered medicines will be developed using an...
CANCER
go955.com

Pfizer joins Beam Therapeutics to develop rare disease therapies

(Reuters) – Drugmaker Pfizer will collaborate with gene-editing specialist Beam Therapeutics in a deal worth as much as $1.35 billion to develop therapies for rare genetic diseases. Beam will receive $300 million in upfront payment and lead research activities till three new therapy targets are selected for development from...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

AstraZeneca’s Alexion and Neurimmune sign antibody development deal

Neurimmune will receive an upfront payment of $30m from Alexion. AstraZeneca’s Rare Disease group Alexion and Neurimmune have signed an exclusive worldwide partnership and licence agreement to develop NI006, a human monoclonal antibody. The investigational therapy is presently in the Phase Ib clinical trial to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geekwire.com

Bristol Myers Squibb and Century Therapeutics’ deal for $150M could boost Seattle cell research

Cell therapy company Century Therapeutics will receive a $100 million up front payment and $50 million in equity investment from Bristol Myers Squibb in a deal announced Monday. Under the agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will develop and commercialize up to four of Century’s programs for cancer therapies made from induced pluripotent stem cells, which can be generated from adult human tissue.
SEATTLE, WA
Nature.com

Comparable anti-CMV responses of transplant donor and third-party CMV-specific T cells for treatment of CMV infection after allogeneic stem cell transplantation

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Adoptive transfer of cytomegalovirus (CMV)-specific cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CMV-CTLs) from original transplant donors or third-party donors was effective for the treatment of CMV infection after allogenic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT), but the antiviral activity of CMV-CTL types has not been compared. To determine whether third-party CMV-CTLs provide comparable long-term antiviral efficacy to transplant donor CMV-CTLs, we first compared the antiviral abilities of transplant donors and third-party CMV-CTLs for treatment of CMV infection in two mouse models, compared the in vivo recovery of CMV-specific immunity, and analyzed the underlying mechanisms driving sustained antiviral immunity. The results showed that both donor and third-party CMV-CTLs effectively combated systemic CMV infection by reducing CMV pathology and tumor burden 28 days postinfusion. The in vivo recovery of CMV-specific immunity after CMV-CTL infusion was comparable in both groups. A detailed analysis of the source of recovered CMV-CTLs showed the proliferation and expansion of graft-derived endogenous CMV-CTLs in both groups. Our clinical study, which enrolled 31 patients who received third-party CMV-CTLs and 62Â matched pairs of individuals who received transplant donor CMV-CTLs for refractory CMV infection, further showed that adoptive therapy with donor or third-party CMV-CTLs had comparable clinical responses without significant therapy-related toxicity. We observed strong expansion of CD8+ tetramer+ T cells and proliferation of recipient endogenous CMV-CTLs after CMV-CTL infusion, which were associated with a reduced or cleared viral load. Our data confirmed that adoptive therapy with third-party or transplant donor CMV-CTLs triggered comparable antiviral responses to CMV infection that might be mediated by restoration of endogenous CMV-specific immunity.
CANCER

