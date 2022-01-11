ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka Springs School District joins others in reinstating mask mandate

By Jacob Smith
 5 days ago

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Eureka Springs School District announced in a Facebook post it voted Monday, Jan. 10 to reinstate the school mask mandate.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 11, masks will be required for all students, staff members and visitors at school and at extracurricular district activities, according to the district’s website.

The announcement comes after the district was shown being at a high risk level for COVID-19 transmission on the ACHI COVID-19 map .

ACHI reports 97% of school districts have high COVID-19 infection rates

Eureka Springs School District says the mandate will remain in place until Jan. 30th or longer if the district continues to be identified as a red color or purple color zone on the map.

Going forward, the district said it will automatically implement a mandate for atleast three weeks when any of the following occur:

  • The District is identified as a red or purple zone on the ACHI COVID-19 Map
  • 3% or more of students and staff are positive for COVID-19
  • 10% or more of students and staff are quarantined as close contacts

The policy will be revisited as cases go down.

Fort Smith Public Schools reinstate mask mandate

Eureka Springs joins Fayetteville and Fort Smith as recent districts to reinstate mask mandates after the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

