ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

COVID-19 press conference Tuesday

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a press conference about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. (MT) Tuesday.

You can watch it below.

Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health, Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

The post COVID-19 press conference Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Governor Little focusing on illegal drug overdoses

Governor Brad Little is getting ready for the 2022 legislative session, and among the things he's focusing on is combating drug overdoses and stopping illegal drugs before they even enter Idaho. The post Governor Little focusing on illegal drug overdoses appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immunization#Covid 19 Press#Dhw
KIFI Local News 8

Amy’s Kitchen in Pocatello gets large investment

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - W. P. Carey Inc., a real estate investment trust group, have announced they have completed an approximately $144 million investment in three mission-critical food production facilities located in Oregon, California and in Pocatello, Idaho. “We are thrilled to close this transaction with Amy’s Kitchen and support their long-term growth by enabling The post Amy’s Kitchen in Pocatello gets large investment appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Laboratories
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho confronts climate change with money to protect forests

Increasingly destructive Idaho wildfires that the state's Republican governor blames in part on climate change have resulted in him proposing a budget that adds more firefighters as well as another $150 million for future firefighting costs. The post Idaho confronts climate change with money to protect forests appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

BYU-Idaho President welcomes back students in a devotional address

Students at BYU-Idaho have been back on campus for almost a week. Tuesday marked an official welcome from the University President Henry J. Eyring. In his address President Eyring expressed gratitude to the students for being willing to follow the university's health and safety protocols. The post BYU-Idaho President welcomes back students in a devotional address appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy