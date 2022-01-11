Watch Jason Isbell, Margo Price, and More Perform at the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Honors

The musical delights of Jason Isbell and many others permeated through the venue at the 7th Annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. The performances aired this week as inductees Alejandro Escovedo, Lucinda Williams and Wilco were honored.

In a full recap of the show, PBS aired footage not originally broadcast so all the music could be enjoyed. Guitarist and songwriter Jason Isbell was among those who performed, but not before he introduced legend Lucinda Williams to the stage and described what her music meant to him.

Over the course of 90 minutes, Isbell was joined by Margo Price, Roseanne Cash and Sheila E. among others. The show culminated in over an hour of melodic talent from each of the musical icons. Every performer took some time to share their thoughts, their writing process or their inspiration before bringing down the house with a fantastic display of musical ability. And the performers pulled out all the stops – strings, piano, electric guitar work that makes your fingers sore just watching.

Isbell beautifully covered Lucinda Williams’ 2001 hit ‘I Envy the Wind’ in a slow-building, yet powerful performance that garnered cheers and applause from the audience.

Jason Isbell Shares Funny Story About Chris Stapleton-Signed Jar

Jason Isbell is famous for his songwriting and work on the guitar. However, he’s also a member of the the band The 400 Unit. In recent years, Isbell became a solo artist and released a number of records himself.

The singer drew influences from the south and falls into the country rock or country alternative genres. He even recently had his hit “Cover Me Up” featured on a steamy episode of “Yellowstone’s” fourth season. The song was such a hit that it even got shout-outs from Jefferson White and Kelly Reilly after the episode aired.

However, while the 42-year-old has a storied career behind him, he’s still a super fan of other country music artists. He once shared a funny story about the time his dad threw away a jar signed by Chris Stapleton.

“Once I was out of Duke’s mayonnaise and Chris and Morgan brought me some, so I made Chris sign the jar,” Isbell shares. “Now I have an empty mayonnaise jar signed by Chris Stapleton.”

He further adds:

“My dad finished the jar making a ham sammy then he threw it away and I was like “Dad, that mayonnaise jar was signed by Chris Stapleton” and my dad says “Oh my god! Nashville!” Then took off running to dig it out of the trash,” Isbell said.