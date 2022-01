The introduction of sniffer dogs and more CCTV cameras are among the improvements made to the Manchester Arena since the 2017 terror attack, an expert has said.Gary Simpson, security director for SMG Europe, which runs venues including the Arena, told an inquiry into the atrocity he is “more than happy and comfortable with the type of arrangements we now have in place”.The hearing resumed at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday following a Christmas hiatus.If you scrutinise what happened on the night, I think detection dogs would have provided a good level of reassuranceGary Simpson, security directorWhen asked by counsel to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO