Marginalised communities in the US are more likely to be exposed to high levels of air pollution, new research suggests.The study, published in Nature, notes that communities with large populations of Black, Asian, Hispanic or Latino residents have been found to experience higher exposure to particulate pollutants. It observes that in 2016, the average concentration of fine particulate matter to which Black populations were exposed to was 13.7 per cent higher than white populations, and 36.3 per cent higher than that of Native American populations.In addition, communities that mostly comprised of white and Native American residents were found to...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO