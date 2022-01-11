ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Kate Middleton's 40th Birthday Portraits Signal She's 'Ready to be Queen-in-Waiting'

By Monique Jessen
Cover picture for the articleNew portraits of Kate Middleton revealed that she's ready for a new chapter in her life — one which will ultimately see her crowned Queen. To mark her milestone 40th birthday last weekend, Kensington Palace released three new images of the royal. The pictures, all shot by the renowned Italian fashion...

The Independent

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Of Wales#Jewelry#Portraits#British Royal Family#Kensington Palace#Italian#The Queen Mother
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
