Nassir Little on Controversial Kyrie Irving Play: ‘I Would Never Hurt Someone on Purpose’

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was engaged in a bit of a scary incident Monday night as he and Blazers forward Nassir Little chased a loose ball near the sideline.

Irving attempted to kick the ball out of bounds with his left foot, but his motion was interrupted by Little, who dived on the floor for the basketball. Neither player was hurt in the strange sequence, though, Irving noted his displeasure with Little's move postgame.

“I tried to get out of the way, but I just felt like that just, it was unnecessary, like for him to dive that far away to the ball," Irving said. "I was just trying to get out the way but just an unnecessary play.

“I get Nassir [Little] wants to go for the ball, but just like, bro, it’s just a bad play. Like that’s just not a good play for basketball; I coulda broke my ankle or done something worse. There’s just no place in our game for it."

Little responded to Irving's remarks, noting he had no intent to hurt Brooklyn's star guard.

“I would never hurt someone on purpose, I have the utmost respect for Kyrie,” Little tweeted. “But y’all are delusional if you think this is a bad play, and I'd do it again. Idgaf what y’all talkin about.”

Irving finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists in Monday's loss. He plans to play Wednesday when the Nets go on the road to face the Bulls, the top team in the Eastern Conference.

Portland (16–24) currently sits No. 10 in the Western Conference after Monday's victory.

