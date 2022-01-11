ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Best Link in Bio Tools for Converting Followers Into Loyal Supporters

By Danielle Johnson
BlogHer
BlogHer
 5 days ago

Few phrases are more ubiquitous in the creator economy than “link in bio.” We’ve talked about the importance of having a foundational presence outside of social media platforms, where updates and glitches can be unpredictable, thus threatening the livelihood of a “social-only” biz. This is especially important on Instagram, one of the most widely-used apps for creators and everyday people alike. A tool that links social media accounts to multiple pieces of content solves this conundrum. Once upon a time, Instagram users could only share one URL at a time within their bio, necessitating an around-the-clock schedule for switching URLs out. Now, with the best link in bio tools, creators can save time and increase awareness of their work outside of social media activity.

The best link in bio tools also helps measure impact with number of clicks so you can evaluate what is or isn’t working while making adjustments in real-time. More than anything, this type of tool helps foster a multidimensional view of your work for followers, who may engage and become the loyal supporters you need to sustain your future work. That being said, investing in a link in bio tool could be the small move that ultimately makes a big impact.

Keep scrolling for a brief overview of the best-reviewed link in bio tools.

LinkTree

LinkTree is arguably the best-known link in bio tool out there. Users can choose from three different templates: one focused on selling products, another for sharing content, and the last for growing an audience across multiple social media platforms. Once you choose a template, you can choose from four price plans, one of which is free and comes with plenty of features that will satisfy a first-time user. After using for some time, you may want to upgrade to the recommended “Pro” Plan that includes more advanced features, like connection to Google Analytics and tracking performance of all-time data.

LinkFolio

LinkFolio is specific to Instagram and TikTok accounts. There are two things that set this tool a part from others. One, it has some of the most beautiful customization features for those who are all about sticking to a signature aesthetic. Second, LinkFolio is part of a collective of tools created by FamePick to streamline the influencer experience. It includes the FamePick Media Kit, FamePick Insights, Knowledge Hub, and Brand Outreach. FamePick also has a non-exclusive management service for creators of every skill (and audience level) who want to focus on brand partnerships. Pricing is broken down into three tiers, one of which is free.

Feed Link

No muss, no fuss is the best way to describe this link in bio tool. Using Feed Link means you will never have to edit the link in bio URL. Instead, you simply assign it to a different “album” to display alternative groups of content. Commerce-focused creators also have the ability to link directly to checkout pages while observing the “click links” attached to each post for performance levels. The best part? Feed Link can be used to manage multiple Instagram profiles and be linked to other social media platforms. There are four pricing tiers, including a free one, though the paid options offer considerably more benefits.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYJFe_0dimIqyg00

Sked Link

Sked Link makes it possible to stay “on brand” with impressive design capabilities, and unlike other options, has buttons that can be used for common destinations. For instance, if you’re a blogger who sells candles, you may have one button for your blog feed and another for the landing page of all your candle products. Sked is also renowned for its grid-like layouts and accompanying social media schedulers, used by some of the biggest companies in the world. After a seven-day free trial, you’ll have to choose between a “Fundamentals,” “Essentials,” and “Professional” payment plan.

Lnk.Bio

Lnk.Bio has all of the standard features you would expect from a link in bio tool. Its standout feature is the Multi-Account signup for those who manage groups of influencers or brands. Here, you can manage multiple accounts with a streamlined layout that allows you to keep track of everyone without having to log in and out of separate accounts for each.

Join the BlogHer Creators Facebook Group to connect with other content creators and entrepreneurs in our community.

Comments / 0

Related
BlogHer

11 Pinterest Tips That Will Help Drive Traffic to Your Site

It’s a new year for Pinterest and hopefully, 2022 will see a time for publisher growth from pins. Despite the struggle in 2021 to gain traffic from the platform, content creators still see the value in creating Pinterest profiles for their brands. From information to products, Pinterest is where users can get their most creative and discover inspiration for future endeavors. My all-time favorite Pinterest data point, well worth repeating, is that 98% of searches on the platform are unbranded. This means users go there with an open mind, ready to be inspired by blogs, products, and content creators they’ve...
INTERNET
BlogHer

Twitter Topics Bar, TikTok Live-Stream Intros, & Instagram Profile Previews

A weekly round-up of social media updates. It’s the first Social Climber of 2022! We’re back with the scoop on the latest social media updates from the platforms you know and love (or need to know and love to hate.) This week, we’ll deep-dive into Twitter’s upcoming Topics Bar feature, which if you’re like me and can’t stop refreshing your Twitter feed, you’ll 100% enjoy. We’ll also take a look at the introduction of TikTok’s Live-stream Intros, an effort to drive engagement and viewers to users’ Lives, and Instagram’s new, embeddable Profile Previews. Let’s get into it. Twitter Topics Bar: What Is It &...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BlogHer

Rearrange Your Insta Grid, LinkedIn Audio Rooms, & Video Replies on Twitter

A weekly round-up of social media updates. Things are forever changing in the social mediascape! The race to keep up with TikTok continues, and updates from Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter are all indicators that the video editing app has social giants sweating. Get the scoop on customizable Instagram grids, LinkedIn audio rooms (is Clubhouse still a thing?), and video replies on Twitter. Instagram is Testing Customizable Grids Instagram announced this week that it will be beta-testing the option for users to customize their profile grids by rearranging posts in any order they like. This marks a departure from the platform’s longstanding tradition of...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bio#Google Analytics#Facebook Group#Economy
Fast Company

Here are the best productivity tools and tips for hybrid teams in 2022

If your company hasn’t come up with a solution yet for hybrid working conditions, you should probably get on that soon. Recent research from Accenture found that 83% of workers prefer a hybrid office setup, and the Great Resignation has shown us that workers are willing to roll the dice in order to get what they want.
ZOOM
Popular Mechanics

8 Best Tool Belt Suspenders for Any Project

Tool belts are a necessity when tackling larger DIY and construction tasks, making it easy to drastically cut down on time wasted running back and forth to your tool box or garage. Unfortunately, if they’re particularly heavy, or if you have a slim body type, a tool belt can quickly start to slide down and become more of a hindrance than a help. Tool belt suspenders prevent this from happening, and transfer much of the weight of your tools to your shoulders instead of your waist and lower back. They’re also designed with maximum comfort in mind, and are easy to adjust to your specific height and body type.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
Designmodo

Best Tools and Services to Create Status Pages for Websites

Do you know that an outage strikes every second affecting the most reliable servers and services all around the world? And you can do nothing about it. Even the big names face such problems. For instance, LinkedIn had a 6-minute internet outage just a few days ago. Whatever expensive and...
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

What is the best tool to create a great timelapse video?

Watching a timelapse video is almost divine as it allows you to see the world in a fast-forward motion. This technique enables you to watch a plant grow, a city day go by, or a building being built in a matter of seconds or minutes. Today, some tools let you create timelapse videos professionally and for all kinds of reasons.
ELECTRONICS
marketsplash.com

Conversation Intelligence: Best Practices & Helpful Software Tools

Conversation intelligence helps you to gain valuable insights from your everyday interactions with your customers. We are here to tell you how. Whenever a consumer contacts your business, they are telling you exactly what they want, and what you need to do to give this to them. These interactions are...
SOFTWARE
signalscv.com

What Is the Best YouTube To Mp3 Converter In 2022?

Are you looking for the best YouTube to Mp3 converter in 2022? You’ll want to choose one that’s accurate, fast, and secure. There are so many YouTube to mp3 converters popping up every other month. They each claim to be the best when converting YouTube videos to Mp3, but we found HitPaw Video Converter to be the best that beats all the competitors, hands down!
COMPUTERS
BlogHer

Plan Away—Twitter’s 2022 Marketing Calendar is Here

Right now, the thought of planning even one month ahead feels risky. We’ve just entered the third year of a global health crisis that has upturned nearly every aspect of life, including our professional endeavors. Still, keeping some key dates in mind is better than nothing, and why we recommend checking out Twitter’s 2022 marketing calendar. As always, the annual calendar includes bigger, well-known holidays (Christmas, Thanksgiving), awareness months (like breast cancer awareness in October), and Hollywood happenings (SAG Awards, Met Gala). In between are lesser-known, but equally important dates like Mental Health Awareness Month (May) and – for the creators...
INTERNET
securitygladiators.com

What Are the Best Anti-Spam Tools in 2022?

Spam refers to unwanted messages that hackers send to internet users for commercial or non-commercial purposes, such as phishing or malware transmission. The most widespread type of spam is email spam. Advancement in technology has made spammers divert spamming methods to other forms. Botnets or people can send spam in large quantities via text messages, phone calls or social media. Some spam could be dangerous, especially if aimed at a malware attack. Spamming can deceive people into disclosing personal information or intimidate people into paying out of fear.
TECHNOLOGY
BlogHer

How to Create a Content Calendar for Your Blog

A content calendar helps you visualize and plan your editorial for a period of time and over different publishing and posting platforms. It helps you plan the topics and formats of the content you plan to post on your site, ensures that your overall publishing strategy is properly implemented while also giving you a chance to make a detailed content plan.  The beginning of the year is a great time to start this process! It allows you to make room for fresh ideas, draw on previous years’ successes, and look into current trending topics.   Why You Need a Content Calendar – Benefits Holistic...
TECHNOLOGY
maketecheasier.com

3 Ways to Find Out Who Unfriended or Blocked You on Facebook

It’s not healthy to obsess over your follower count or number of friends. However, every once in a while, you may want to know if someone special has unfriended you on Facebook. How do you know who unfriended you on Facebook?. Unfriend vs. Unfollow vs. Block. Usually, there are...
INTERNET
CNET

How to use DuckDuckGo to search the web privately on your phone and computer

Privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo promises users a seemingly dream experience of private searches, no ad-trackers and smarter encryption -- all for free. With a promise like that, the 13-year-old company appears to be in a prime position to fulfill internet users' increasing desire for privacy in an age of data leaks, breaches and scandals.
CELL PHONES
BlogHer

BlogHer

Los Angeles, CA
67
Followers
194
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

BlogHer is a content and community platform built to inspire and educate millions of enterprising women.

 https://www.blogher.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy