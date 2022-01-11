Best Link in Bio Tools for Converting Followers Into Loyal Supporters

Few phrases are more ubiquitous in the creator economy than “link in bio.” We’ve talked about the importance of having a foundational presence outside of social media platforms, where updates and glitches can be unpredictable, thus threatening the livelihood of a “social-only” biz. This is especially important on Instagram, one of the most widely-used apps for creators and everyday people alike. A tool that links social media accounts to multiple pieces of content solves this conundrum. Once upon a time, Instagram users could only share one URL at a time within their bio, necessitating an around-the-clock schedule for switching URLs out. Now, with the best link in bio tools, creators can save time and increase awareness of their work outside of social media activity.

The best link in bio tools also helps measure impact with number of clicks so you can evaluate what is or isn’t working while making adjustments in real-time. More than anything, this type of tool helps foster a multidimensional view of your work for followers, who may engage and become the loyal supporters you need to sustain your future work. That being said, investing in a link in bio tool could be the small move that ultimately makes a big impact.

Keep scrolling for a brief overview of the best-reviewed link in bio tools.

LinkTree is arguably the best-known link in bio tool out there. Users can choose from three different templates: one focused on selling products, another for sharing content, and the last for growing an audience across multiple social media platforms. Once you choose a template, you can choose from four price plans, one of which is free and comes with plenty of features that will satisfy a first-time user. After using for some time, you may want to upgrade to the recommended “Pro” Plan that includes more advanced features, like connection to Google Analytics and tracking performance of all-time data.

LinkFolio is specific to Instagram and TikTok accounts. There are two things that set this tool a part from others. One, it has some of the most beautiful customization features for those who are all about sticking to a signature aesthetic. Second, LinkFolio is part of a collective of tools created by FamePick to streamline the influencer experience. It includes the FamePick Media Kit, FamePick Insights, Knowledge Hub, and Brand Outreach. FamePick also has a non-exclusive management service for creators of every skill (and audience level) who want to focus on brand partnerships. Pricing is broken down into three tiers, one of which is free.

No muss, no fuss is the best way to describe this link in bio tool. Using Feed Link means you will never have to edit the link in bio URL. Instead, you simply assign it to a different “album” to display alternative groups of content. Commerce-focused creators also have the ability to link directly to checkout pages while observing the “click links” attached to each post for performance levels. The best part? Feed Link can be used to manage multiple Instagram profiles and be linked to other social media platforms. There are four pricing tiers, including a free one, though the paid options offer considerably more benefits.









Sked Link makes it possible to stay “on brand” with impressive design capabilities, and unlike other options, has buttons that can be used for common destinations. For instance, if you’re a blogger who sells candles, you may have one button for your blog feed and another for the landing page of all your candle products. Sked is also renowned for its grid-like layouts and accompanying social media schedulers, used by some of the biggest companies in the world. After a seven-day free trial, you’ll have to choose between a “Fundamentals,” “Essentials,” and “Professional” payment plan.

Lnk.Bio has all of the standard features you would expect from a link in bio tool. Its standout feature is the Multi-Account signup for those who manage groups of influencers or brands. Here, you can manage multiple accounts with a streamlined layout that allows you to keep track of everyone without having to log in and out of separate accounts for each.

