Many employees were sent home to complete tasks from home, but that did not mean they had to be at home. The luxury of work from anywhere (with a wifi connection) was now a reality for more people. Some chose to work from home while others moved in with their family. Even before the pandemic caused a rise in work from anywhere, some YouTube personalities made a living working online and showcased the possibility of work from anywhere. Most of these personalities centered around vanlife, a term used for people living, working, and traveling around in a van, while others lived a life at sea and uploaded content while in port.

