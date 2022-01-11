ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitter Cold Tuesday Night But Winds Die Down, Warmer Wednesday

By Meteorologist Pamela Gardner
NECN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePawtucket, RI -8. Tuesday night we may hit single-digit and below zero lows again, but since it won’t be too windy our wind chills will be only around zero. Temperatures modify a bit as we head into midweek. Wednesday’s highs reach the 20s to 30s - a little heatwave compared to...

