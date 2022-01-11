ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

NordicTrack iSelect dumbbells let you customize your workout with Alexa

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver been cramming through an at-home strength training routine, only to realize you’ll again need to drop whatever weights you’re using, amble over to the dumbbell rack, drop the first set back in, then pick out a new size? Yes, it’s small potatoes when looking at the scope of your regime...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Best 3 Science Based Exercises for Six Pack Abs (Upper vs Lower Abs)

Use these science based exercises for six pack abs. In this video, Jeff Nippard explains proper technique for three top ab movements and why they are great choices. The goal here is to maximize muscular development (hypertrophy of the six pack while avoiding injury. How Lean do you Need to...
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Shape Magazine

This Active Recovery Workout Will Help You Bring Your A-Game to Every Routine

If you have grown to love your fitness routine, it can be tough to give it up — even for a day. You understand firsthand what moving your body, working toward goals, and getting the powerful rush of endorphins can do for your mental health and overall wellbeing. Nevertheless, if you aren't allowing yourself a proper rest day, you're setting yourself up for failure down the road.
WORKOUTS
SPY

The 10 Best Ab Exercises to Torch Your Core in the New Year

It’s officially the new year, a.k.a the perfect time to start a new fitness or workout regimen and meet your health goals. Whether you’re looking for a new treadmill to quicken your mile time, are finally going to pick up cycling or want to start strength training — 2022 is as great a time as ever to get it done. Bulging biceps and sculpted shoulders often get all the love, but six-pack abs? Synonymous with the “beach body,” they’re so desirable partly because of the discipline and hard work required to attain them. And while those washboard abs are often sought-after...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iselect#Nordictrack#Dumbbell
The Independent

15 best yoga pants and leggings: Squat-proof, stretchy and supportive pants for your next class

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of yoga leggings to practise your sun salutations in or simply to wear while cocooning on the sofa, the best yoga leggings are – in our experience – high waisted, soft and stay put without squeezing, pinching or indenting your stomach.Some people may think any old pair of gym leggings will do for yoga – but they’re wrong. Yoga leggings should be breathable, stretchy and feel like a second skin – free from distractions.So, as tempting as it may be to just throw on your favourite pair of running leggings while you contort...
WORKOUTS
Popular Mechanics

Best Dumbbells for Your Home Gym

Dumbbells, often known as free weights, are the unsung heroes of the strength-training world. What they lack in heavyweight, gym-bro flash, as compared to barbells or weight plates, they more than make up for in versatility, portability, ability to do targeted strength work, and more. With dumbbells, you can not...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
T3.com

Let Chris Hemsworth elevate your home workout to the next level for free with Centr

I might have to pinch myself, just to make sure I'm not dreaming: "I'm Thor!" Chris Hemsworth is giving 1,000 individuals a FREE lifetime membership to his health and fitness app Centr through a new competition to kick off 2022. Time to dust off those dumbbells you bought three years ago and be prepared to get fit for 2022. No more excuses!
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

16 best winter activewear to keep you warm through your outdoor workouts

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
FITNESS
Mental_Floss

The 8 Best Fitness Products Under $50 To Help You Tackle All Your Workout Goals in the New Year

Contrary to what you may believe, getting—and staying—in shape doesn’t require you to spend a small fortune. In fact, you only need a handful of essentials to help you get started on your fitness journey. From resistance bands to wearable weights and more, some of our favorite at-home workout products cost under $50 (and are available to purchase on Amazon) and can help you reach your goals in the new year without ever having to leave the house—or invest thousands of dollars in devices, gear, or gym memberships.
WORKOUTS
wfuv.org

Your Workout Music

By — As we begin the new year, you may be inclined to make a resolution. If that includes exercising more, you'll need music to motivate you. So what is your favorite workout music? Let us know and we'll get your heart pumping with a set after 9 a.m.
THEATER & DANCE
CNET

5 ways Alexa can help you achieve your New Year's resolutions

Do you always have trouble keeping your New Year's resolutions? Do you make a plan every January to improve your diet, exercise more or save money, but end up giving up before the end of the year? You're not alone. A 2019 Statista survey conducted in the US found that only 9% of those surveyed said they never break their resolutions.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in helps you manage your home and connect

Add smarts to your home with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in. This smart home gadget keeps Alexa t at your side, so you can ask her to set alarms and reminders or add products to your Amazon cart. What’s more, the assistant can even help you manage your smart home, connecting to devices like lights, plugs, and others. Even better, the bright display shows you the weather and time in a way that’s easy to read. But it’s also dimmable if you want to keep it beside your bed. In terms of privacy, this smart clock doesn’t have a camera, and there’s a mute switch for the mics. Moreover, the fabric exterior adds a soft look to your decor, and a USB port allows you to charge your phone conveniently. Finally, the 3-watt speaker lets you hear music, podcasts, and more.
ELECTRONICS
gearjunkie.com

NordicTrack Releases World’s First Voice-Controlled Adjustable Dumbbells

So much for dumbbells being dumb. NordicTrack’s new iSelect adjustable dumbbells are Alexa voice-activated so you can swap weights in seconds. On Jan. 11, artificial intelligence in workout equipment took a big evolutionary step forward. NordicTrack iSelect adjustable dumbbells change weights when you tell them to. “Alexa, set my...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy