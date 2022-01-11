ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Body found in Xenia field identified

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found early Tuesday morning.

According to Captain Steve Lane with the Xenia Police Department, officers received the call around 7:30 am that a woman’s body had been found in grassy area behind the Thistlewood Apartments on Hollywood Boulevard.

Clifford Owensby timeline: Arrest, investigation and lawsuits

On Wednesday, January 12, the Greene County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 55-year-old Michelle Cash from Xenia.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time, but Xenia Police said it does not suspect foul play or criminal activity.

This incident is still under investigation by the Xenia Police Department and the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

