ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin family’s Christmas display raises $80K for Make-A-Wish foundation

By Kelsey Thompson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQFwN_0dimGakC00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Austin resident Jordan Maywald was a kid, his annual holiday tradition was stringing up Christmas lights with his dad. That tradition has continued into his 20s — give or take a few extra lights and 15,000 visitors.

For seven years, the Maywald family has hosted its annual Maywald Christmas Light Display , located at 10505 Twilight Vista in Austin. The walk-through holiday event’s proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Gotcha! Court upholds firing of LAPD officers who played ‘Pokemon Go’ instead of responding to robbery

This year, the Maywalds welcomed more than 15,000 visitors to their holiday display, raising more than $80,000 to fund 10 wishes. To date, the display has raised nearly $200,000 and granted 27 wishes.

“Nobody used to come out here. We’d always be like, ‘oh, is that a car coming to see our Christmas display?'” he said, smiling. “And now it’s like, the cars won’t stop coming.”

Each year, Jordan looks to up the ante of the display, scouring Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist for unique and interesting finds. This year’s newest staple? A 17-foot-tall fiberglass Santa Claus.

“You don’t see that really anywhere else, and who puts that in their front yard?” he said. “But we do because we just love Christmas so much.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZUf7_0dimGakC00
    For seven years, the Maywelds have hosted their annual Maywald Christ Light Display, with proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Courtesy: Jordan Mayweld)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhI4j_0dimGakC00
    For seven years, the Maywelds have hosted their annual Maywald Christ Light Display, with proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Courtesy: Jordan Mayweld)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nNMh_0dimGakC00
    For seven years, the Maywelds have hosted their annual Maywald Christ Light Display, with proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Courtesy: Jordan Mayweld)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7lPe_0dimGakC00
    For seven years, the Maywelds have hosted their annual Maywald Christ Light Display, with proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Courtesy: Jordan Mayweld)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQYOW_0dimGakC00
    For seven years, the Maywelds have hosted their annual Maywald Christ Light Display, with proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Courtesy: Jordan Mayweld)

Traditionally, the Maywalds have set a goal of $50,000 in funds raised for each season. This year, they superseded that by more than $30,000.

The Maywalds chose Make-A-Wish as its charitable beneficiary because of the ability to meet the children receiving the wishes. Those wishes have ranged from a young boy visiting Disney World with his family, to sending a girl to New York to shadow a photographer whose work she admired.

Women charged with felony after glitter thrown at man during argument

The wish that sticks out in Jordan’s mind though is one of a young girl who dreamed of having a scavenger hunt through the Maywald’s Christmas lights display. The Maywalds helped scatter gifts and clues across their property as she explored and completed the task.

The Maywalds recently learned that young girl had passed in October. But Jordan’s hope, and his determination behind this annual display, is that she was able to experience a moment of joy and levity every child deserves to have.

“Just to see, in that moment, her smiling? That’s what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

New sensory room in Big Blue provides calm atmosphere for neurodiverse children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Empowering minds, creating possibilities: That’s the mission of Discover Sensory, a new learning and therapy center that recently opened inside of Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls. Owner Courtney Robertson said she opened Discover Sensory after learning her son has autistic traits. She believes it’s important to have a safe and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
Texoma's Homepage

Pancake Festival postponed, Kiwanis Club confirms

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls has postponed their annual Pancake Festival set to take place later this month. The festival was scheduled to take place on January 29, but due to the rising number of COVID cases in the area officials decided it was best to postpone. Kiwanis Club […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Christmas Lights#Charity#Lapd#Maywalds#Facebook Marketplace#Maywelds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

About 200-acres burned in Wichita County Friday night

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two wildfires near Electra Friday night are now 100% contained. Around 8 p.m., Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire near Barwise Road, off FM 1739 and 2384. Fire Cheif Matthew McAlister said fire was seen on both sides of FM 1739 and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office was called […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy