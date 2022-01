Attack on Titan Episode 77 could feature the return of the Beast Titan!. The wait for Attack on Titan Episode 77 continues but what exactly can we expect when the second episode of Season 4 Part 2 premieres this Sunday? There is little doubt that the action will continue as Eren Yeager keeps defending himself from Reiner Braun and Porco Galliard. But is it finally time for Zeke Yeager to join the fight? The teaser for next week's episode of The Final Season may have confirmed that the Beast Titan will be swinging into battle just in time to help Eren!

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO