Anime & Manga Society

bookriot.com

The Most Popular Manga For High School Students

As a school librarian, it is clear that manga has come back stronger than ever in popularity (has it ever dissipated?). It is nearly impossible to keep copies of certain series on the shelves. Students of all ages are flocking to the library to borrow a huge range of titles. I wanted to highlight the ones that are the most popular. Some of these are more popular with ages 11 and 12 but still work for high schoolers, whereas others are a huge hit with teens, some of them up to age 18.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Tsukiuta the Animation 2 Manga Ends in January

Aiko Kotori's manga adaptation of anime sequel launched in October 2020. Kotori, who drew the manga adaptation for Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION, launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in October 2020. The manga adapts the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 sequel to the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION anime. Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2...
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Deer King Manga Resumes on February 7

Manga went on hiatus in October due to anime film's delay to February 4. The manga went on hiatus last October due to the delay of the novels' anime film adaptation. The Shika no Ō: Yuna to Yakusoku no Tabi (The Deer King: The Promised Journey With Yuna) anime film will open on February 4.
COMICS
Anime News Network

North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 2-8

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame manga ship. The Apothecary Diaries Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 5. Black Summoner Novel 7Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 11. Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork...
COMICS
asapland.com

Dance Dance Danseur manga revealed to get animated adaptation

A couple of days ago it was revealed that the manga Dance Dance Dancer from George Asakura will be counting on an animated adaptation, at the moment the date on which it would be released or the details of the project has not been revealed, but they would be revealed very soon.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Harem Marriage Manga Gets Epilogue Mini-Series

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and began releasing the series digitally in January 2021. The company released the 12th volume on December 28. Kodansha Comics describes the manga:. The man Koharu loved wasn't cheating on her...he was cheating on his wife with her! And not only that...he was the third...
TV SERIES
inputmag.com

Heads up weebs, an anti-piracy group is cracking down on anime and manga

This coming April, a new anti-piracy group operated by Japan’s Content Overseas Distribution Association will crack down on anime and manga piracy, according to a report from Nikkei Asia. Illegal streaming and torrents are a huge hit to the manga industry. Nikkei reports that between January and October of...
TV & VIDEOS
Anime News Network

Tokyopop Confirms License of 7 New Manga

Tokyopop confirmed with ANN on Monday that it has licensed the following manga and will release them in the coming months in print. The titles will also release digitally, with some digitally versions already available. Title: Alice in Bishounen-Land. Creators: Yūshi Kawata (story), Yukito (art) Release Date: February 8...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Makoto Ojiro's Insomniacs After School Manga Gets TV Anime, Live-Action Film (Updated)

Manga about 2 insomniac high school students launched in 2019. The manga focuses on two insomniac schoolmates, a boy named Ganta and a girl named Isaki. Both worry about their constant lack of sleep. After a chance meeting in the school's observatory-turned-storage room, the two share secrets, and begin having an unusual connection.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Requiem of the Rose King Manga Gets Stage Play

Aya Kanno's Requiem of the Rose King (Bara-Ō no Sōretsu) manga is getting a stage play adaptation that will open in June at Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo. Fumiya Matsuzaki (A3!, Danganronpa 2, xxxHOLiC stage plays) is directing the play. Hiroki Uchida, who is in charge of series composition and script for the anime adaptation, is writing the screenplay.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Oh! My Konbu Middle Manga Ends in February

Akimoto and Kamiya launched the manga in Morning in January 2021, and it marked the return of the series after 30 years. Kamiya is drawing the manga, and Akimoto is supervising. The original gourmet manga centered on Konbu, a boy who helps out in his father's restaurant. In the new...
COMICS

