Nordstrom Put Thousands of Home Goods on Sale Just in Time to Refresh Your Space in 2022—Here’s What to Buy

By Taylor Lane
 5 days ago
There’s no better time to refresh your home than now. It’s the start of a new year, which means it’s time to set some goals, get organized and let go of anything that no longer serves you. If you’re like us, this is the time of year when cleaning out and refreshing your home feels better than ever. Though the tasks is overwhelming at first, you can make it easier by having a starting point. I recommend beginning by clearing out items and decor you don’t need, and updating it with newer, fresher staples. Nordstrom’s home sale is where you can get alllll of the home inspo. More than 1,000 home goods are discounted starting at 25 percent , just in time for the big refresh spree.

As someone who shops for a living, I can confirm that you don’t want to miss these deals. If you plan to give your home a makeover, start with your main living areas, then move to your bedroom. Grab a soft throw blanket to give your couch a major upgrade—it’s the perfect companion for lounging and watching Netflix (not to mention, it’s from an Oprah-approved brand ).

Included in the markdowns, you can grab new glassware and toss those old mix-matched cups out. But, don’t forget to add some new bedding and pillows to your space too. And after you’re done giving your home a fresh makeover, light up one of these statement candles that looks stunning in any corner.

Ahead, shop 13 of the best deals you can score now at Nordstrom .

Barefoot Dreams in The Wild Throw Blanket

Trust me when I say that your home is incomplete without this luxurious blanket . I never understood the hype until I finally grabbed one for myself. Since then, I’ve purchased two more of these, and they live all around my apartment. The blankets are the softest and warmest that I have ever used. And, every color and pattern looks great in any room.



Barefoot Dreams in The Wild Throw… $135 (originally $180)


Buy Now

Hydrocotton Towel Set

If you don’t remember the last time you replaced your towels, do it while you can grab a set on sale. This six-piece option includes two washcloths, two hand towels and two baths towels. Each one is soft and has a woven design crafted for maximum absorbency. The set comes in seven different shades.



Hydrocotton Towel Set $73.50 (originally $98)


Buy Now

Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set

If you’re still working from home, your workspace needs a mug warmer. But not just any warmer. This one from Ohom uses magnetic induction energy to keep your favorite morning drinks warm and toasty even if you get sidetracked with your endless to-do list.



Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set $66 (originally $88)


Buy Now

Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo

There’s nothing better than cleaning your home and lighting a candle while you admire how fresh it looks. This candle duo from Voluspa adds vibrant and airy scents throughout each room, without being too strong. The candles sit in a beautifully crafted jar reminiscent of Japanese art.



Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo $28.50 (originally $38)


Buy Now

If remembering to water your plants stops you from having them in your home, these self-watering planters will change that. The planter has a built-in irrigation technology that adds the right amount of hydration to your plants.



Franklin 12 Self Watering Planter $21.75 (originally $29)


Buy Now

Made from organic beeswax and soy, each one of these feminine figure candles is handcrafted in New York. Even though the candles look gorgeous, they also have beautiful scents infused into them.



Hannah Candle $51 (originally $85)


Buy Now

Nordstrom at Home Large Wood Serving Bowl Large Wood Serving Bowl

If you love hosting, you probably know the importance of having adequate serving dishes on hand. This one from Nordstrom not only makes serving your favorite dishes simple but also adds an aesthetically pleasing look on your table for guests.



Nordstrom at Home Large Wood Serving… $48.75 (originally $65)


Buy Now

Nordstrom Velvet Accent Pillow

Don’t re-decorate your home without adding a few new accent pillows to your bed or couch. These velvet ones come in five different vibrant shades . You can also toss them in the wash if they need a quick clean.



Velvet Accent Pillow $44.25 (originally $59)


Buy Now

Boll and Branch 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sheet Set

Nordstrom shoppers call these sheets “the best,” and it’s no surprise why. The 300 thread organic cotton adds extreme softness to the sheets that is unmatched. One Nordstrom shopper said that the set is “worth every penny,” and added that the sheets, “Wash like a dream. Soft as butter.”



Boll and Branch 300 Thread Count… $163.50 (originally $218)


Buy Now

Brooklyn Candle Room Perfume Reed Diffuser

Candles are great, but are high maintenance at times. You have to trim the wicks, so they burn correctly and, even more importantly, remember to blow them out before leaving out the door. This room diffuser eliminates those responsibilities and still leaves your space with a subtle fruity and earthy aroma.



Brooklyn Candle Room Perfume Reed… $31.50 (originally $42)


Buy Now

Picardie Tempered Glass French Tumblers

Don’t just give your main living areas an upgrade this year. Take a look in your cabinets and check out your glasses. Maybe you have a few matching cups, but the others are old and worn. If you find yourself needing more “adult” cups, head to Nordstrom to snag this set of six that will impress your guests.



Picardie Tempered Glass French Tumblers $28.50 (originally $38)


Buy Now

The Laundress No.10 Fabric Fresh

While refreshing your home, check your upholstery to see if it needs some freshening up, too. Chances are, it might have some odors that you can’t wash out. If that’s the case, reach for the soothing fabric freshener from The Laundress that gives life back to your furniture with just a few refreshing sprays.



The Laundress No.10 Fabric Fresh $12 (originally $16)


Buy Now

Capri Blue Volcano Dish Soap

Give your sink area some TLC. Throw out your old dish soap and replace it with this classic and sleek bottle. Not only does it look good, but the liquid also gives your dishes a deep clean. The best part? It has a fresh scent of oranges, lemons and limes .



Capri Blue Volcano Dish Soap $10.50 (originally $14)


Buy Now

