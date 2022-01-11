PODCAST: Oskee Talk Episode 205 - Success and New Faces

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
Donovan Mitchell is the cornerstone superstar of the Utah Jazz. He’s going to be the centerpiece of this franchise for many years to come, and the fact that the team secured him to a massive extension last year serves as a clear testament to this fact. Be that as...
Sunday marked the end of the season for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the beginning of a new chapter in the love story of team cheerleader Benjamin Ajani and his boyfriend, Dominic Williams, who surprised Ajani with a marriage proposal at the final game. After the national anthem and...
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Oregon had lost some close games before briefly getting shut down by COVID-19. The Ducks are finally turning a corner. Jacob Young scored a season-high 23 points and Oregon edged No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in overtime Thursday night to give coach Dana Altman his 700th career victory.
Tennessee State has hired UTEP's Theron Aych as its new offensive coordinator. He will replace recently departed Hue Jackson.
Referee Jerome Boger and the officials that worked the AFC wild-card game between the Raiders and Bengals on Saturday are not expected to officiate another game this postseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. As noted by ESPN, the league grades officials after each game, and Boger and his crew are...
