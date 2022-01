So we talked about this just a couple of months ago, this is someone that even other men secretly dote over in a man-crush kind of way. His name is Josh Duhamel, he is a Minot, North Dakota native. An entertainment star, he is huge on the big screen and even larger in real life. Just your typical good-looking guy who loves everything about where he is from. He is a huge sports fan, enjoys the outdoors, and yes, everyone it seems has a crush on him. That being said, he is your perfect representative of North Dakota, so much so that since 2013 he has been the pitchman for North Dakota tourism.

FARGO, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO