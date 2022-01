Cotton and soybean prices may force the hands of farmers who have planted peanuts for the last decade in Arkansas. There were an estimated 40,000 acres planted in the state in 2021, which was only a 1,000 acre increase from 2020. Peanuts are a rotational crop with cotton, meaning the profitability of each can impact planting decisions for the other. And if soybean prices remain high, that could have an impact as well.

