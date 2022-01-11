Man charged in antisemitic hate crime attack outside Brooklyn Foot Locker: NYPD

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Police arrested a Staten Island man in connection with an antisemitic hate crime attack in Brooklyn late last month, the NYPD announced on Tuesday.

Suleiman Othman, 27, allegedly walked up to Blake Zavadsky, 21, outside of a Foot Locker near 86th Street and Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge on Dec. 27, made anti-Jewish statements , and then attacked him, police said.

Zavadsky told PIX11 News he’d been planning to buy a new pair of sneakers that day. He was waiting outside the store while wearing an Israeli Defense Forces hoodie.

“He said I have five seconds to take it off or he’s going to punch me,” Zavadsky said about the attacker.

When Zavadsky refused, the attacker threw iced coffee on him and punched him.

“I blacked out,” Zavadsky said.

The suspect ran off in the direction of Fourth Avenue, police said. Zavadsky, who suffered a laceration, bruising, and swelling, was treated at the scene by emergency medical services.

Police charged Othman with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.

