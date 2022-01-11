ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man charged in antisemitic hate crime attack outside Brooklyn Foot Locker: NYPD

By Lauren Cook, Aliza Chasan, Nicole Johnson
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OUmf_0dimDPsS00

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Police arrested a Staten Island man in connection with an antisemitic hate crime attack in Brooklyn late last month, the NYPD announced on Tuesday.

Suleiman Othman, 27, allegedly walked up to Blake Zavadsky, 21, outside of a Foot Locker near 86th Street and Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge on Dec. 27, made anti-Jewish statements , and then attacked him, police said.

Zavadsky told PIX11 News he’d been planning to buy a new pair of sneakers that day. He was waiting outside the store while wearing an Israeli Defense Forces hoodie.

“He said I have five seconds to take it off or he’s going to punch me,” Zavadsky said about the attacker.

When Zavadsky refused, the attacker threw iced coffee on him and punched him.

“I blacked out,” Zavadsky said.

The suspect ran off in the direction of Fourth Avenue, police said. Zavadsky, who suffered a laceration, bruising, and swelling, was treated at the scene by emergency medical services.

Police charged Othman with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Escaped prisoner back in police custody three days after fleeing Brooklyn hospital: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Akeem Williams, the robbery suspect who escaped police custody Wednesday, is now back behind bars, police said Saturday. Williams, 21, complained of chest pains, and escaped from Brookdale Hospital, where he was being treated. Police said the shirtless prisoner escaped even though he was handcuffed. He’s facing charged of escaping custody […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Shocking video shows man sucker punch 79-year-old in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY (PIX11) — A man sucker-punched a 79-year-old man with a cane on a Brooklyn sidewalk Friday afternoon, disturbing video of the incident shows. Police said the attack happened around 12 p.m. on Fourth Avenue, near Carroll Street on the border of Gowanus and Park Slope. The NYPD released a video of the vicious […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Mass funeral held Sunday for victims of deadly Bronx fire

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx community is set to bury more than a dozen loved ones, exactly a week after a fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building, killing 17 people, including eight children. A funeral service began at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Cultural Center on East 166th Street […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police looking for trio involved in shooting of 17-year-old boy

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three individuals are wanted for shooting a teenage boy multiple times Thursday afternoon, police said Saturday. At about 2:57 p.m., the 17-year-old boy was approached by the trio near East 223 Street and Carpenter Avenue, police said. One of the suspects showed a gun and proceeded to fire it multiple […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

One teen arrested in anti-Asian assault where victim was beaten with sticks

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — One of the three individuals wanted for assaulting a man while shouting anti-Asian remarks on Oct. 23 was arrested, police said Friday. The man, 18-year-old Jordan McNamara, was charged with assault, police said. McNamara and two others approached the 30-year-old victim at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 23, and proceeded to attack the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

One bullet hits Bronx day care center: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — One round entered a day care center with several young children inside Friday, police said. The shots were fired about 3:18 p.m. on Magenta Street in Williamsbridge. One round went into the center, which is located at White Plains Road, police said. Seven children — all about 3 years old […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Ex-NYPD officer sentenced for fatally shooting friend while playing video games

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former NYPD officer was sentenced to up to three years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. The former officer, 30-year-old Martinson Afari Yeboah, accidentally fatally shot his neighbor, Frederick Afoakwah, in 2019. Clark said Yeboah, who at the time had been an […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Hate Crime#Bay Ridge#Anti Jewish#Pix11 News#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
PIX11

Man, 77, slashed during dispute on subway in Brooklyn

BEFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn – A 77-year-old man was slashed during a dispute on a subway car in Brooklyn earlier this month. It happened on Jan. 2 around 10:15 a.m. onboard a northbound A train approaching the Utica Avenue subway station in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said. The victim had engaged in a verbal dispute with the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

15-year-old Bronx boy missing as temps expected to plunge again

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for a teenage boy they say vanished in his Bronx neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. According to the NYPD, 15-year-old Duane Taylor went missing after last being seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home at the Castle Hill Houses, located on Seward Avenue in the Castle Hill neighborhood. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Facebook live leads NYPD to missing girl, 12, on Times Square red stairs

TIMES SQUARE — A 12-year-old girl from the Bronx who went missing Monday was found in the early hours of Thursday while doing a Facebook live on the famous red stairs in Times Square. “She was staying in Brooklyn at a friend’s house,”  Lavayisha Burns, the girl’s mother, explained.  “The little girl she was with, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Fire captain found dead in Newark firehouse; retired firefighter hospitalized

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A fire captain was found dead in a firehouse in Newark Saturday morning, authorities said.  The fire captain was found unresponsive at the firehouse along Park Avenue. A retired firefighter was also discovered at the firehouse unresponsive, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. They were both taken to the hospital […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Missing 90-year-old man found dead one month after disappearance: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 90-year-old man who was reported missing Dec. 14 was found dead Friday, police said Saturday. Ira Peterson disappeared after leaving his Underhill Avenue residence in December, police said. Peterson was found unconscious and unresponsive inside Soundview Park on Jan. 14. EMS pronounced him dead on scene, police said. The city’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Queens man indicted for nearly decapitating mom in deadly machete attack

QUEENS — A man allegedly nearly decapitated his 78-year-old mother in a deadly Queens machete attack, officials said Thursday. Osvaldo Diaz, 46, was indicted on murder charges in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021 attack, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Diaz fled New York after the attack, but he was apprehended and extradited to […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy