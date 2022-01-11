ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Cheapest House For Sale in Minnesota Costs Less Than a New Car

By Luke Lonien
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This house for sale is the cheapest listing on the market in Minnesota, and it is the true definition of a 'fixer-upper'. It is being sold 'as-is' so you'll need to break out all of your ideas to get this one updated. The Cheapest House For Sale in Minnesota...

Rochester Receives 5 Inches of Snow, Southwest Minnesota Gets Nearly One Foot

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester received five inches of snow while southwest Minnesota took the hardest hit of the latest winter storm, receiving nearly one foot. Reports say that the Rochester International Airport measured 4.1 inches of snow from Friday’s all-day snowfall, while southwest Rochester measured five inches. The National Weather Service reported areas of Albert Lea receiving eight inches of snow.
ROCHESTER, MN
Slowest Year Since 2011 For Rochester Homebuilders

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Last year was definitely a slow one for Rochester homebuilders. An annual report from the Rochester Building Safety Dept. shows 253 permits for new single-family homes were taken out during 2021. That’s the lowest annual number since 2011 when the total was 191.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester City Council Upholds Mask Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - The Rochester City Council consented to the Declaration of Local Emergency during an emergency session Sunday, requiring masks to be worn in indoor public spaces through February 7th. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton signed the declaration on Saturday, requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Mayor Issues Mask Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News ) - Rochester will have a mask mandate in effect beginning Sunday. Mayor Kim Norton Saturday signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement...
ROCHESTER, MN
6 Cheap Flights Under $100 Out Of Minneapolis

With snow in our Friday forecast, I've been looking at cheap flights out of Minnesota. I'm completely over the winter weather and ready for spring. Seriously, now that Christmas is over, I'm ready for spring and grilling season again. Can I get an amen?. If you're looking for a little...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota’s Huge Ice Palace Maze Opens This Weekend

Go to Arizona in February. The temperature hits 65, you're wearing shorts, and everyone knows you're from Minnesota. "How do you stand the cold winters?" they ask. You answer, "Without the cold, we could do all the fun ice events!" As they stare at you, tell 'em about the Ice...
Minnesota DoorDash Driver Threatens To Spit In Food Orders After ‘Low Tips’

So, living where we live, in a more rural setting, I've never been totally sold on DoorDash. I mean if I want something to eat I'll either make it or go get it or go out to eat, that's pretty straightforward. Some folks have taken to DoorDash to order meals and deliver them, and some people have chosen to work for DoorDash, where they pick up the meal and drop it off. One DoorDasher in the area may soon be out of a job after going off online over tips, and at one point threatened to spit in certain people's orders!
MINNESOTA STATE
7 Minnesota Towns Make Top-100 Safe US Cities List, One Even Made The Top 25

People want to feel safe where they live, that is a fact. If you don't feel safe where you live it can have negative consequences on your life and health, but if you feel safe where you live the opposite if true, you'll sleep pretty well, and won't worry too much about letting your kids go outside and play. In the most recent list of safest cities in the US Minnesota had 7 cities make the list of top-100 safe cities in the US, according to CCTVCameraWorld.com, which used FBI crime stats to determine which US cities out of 7,000 cities worth of data was indeed the safest. One city in Minnesota even made the top-25 and it's located less than 30 miles from Faribault, and 55 miles from Minneapolis.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Nice! Detroit Lakes Police Officers Go Above & Beyond For Working Mother

Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
A Slick Friday Morning Commute

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Friday morning commute in southeast Minnesota is being affected by snow that showed up earlier than had been expected. Driving conditions are deteriorating and there have already been some traffic mishaps reported. Snow is expected to diminish through the morning but another round...
MINNESOTA STATE
