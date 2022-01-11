ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Romania pushes to add climate change education in schools

bigcountryhomepage.com
 5 days ago

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president wants to add sections on climate change and environmental issues to the national school curriculum to enable students to learn more about the challenges the world faces from climate change. President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday launched a public debate over a...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Polish COVID advisers quit over lack of science influence on policy

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thirteen of the 17 members of Poland's Medical Council advising the prime minister on COVID-19 resigned on Friday, condemning what they said was a lack of scientific influence on policy. Even with one of the world's highest per capita death rates, Poland has introduced much...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Serbian environmental protesters reject lithium mining plans

Environmental protesters demanding the cancelation of plans for lithium mining in western Serbia took to the streets again Saturday, blocking key roads and for the first time a border crossing. Traffic on the Balkan nation's main north-south highway was halted for more than an hour in Belgrade the capital, along with several other roads throughout the country, including one by Serbia's border with Bosnia Minor incidents have been reported with angry drivers trying to push their way through the crowds. Witnesses told N1 television that a man was injured in one incident in the western town of Sabac....
PROTESTS
alive.com

Cultivating a Climate Change Remedy

When Ashley Walsh was faced with invasive surgery to cure a condition that prevented her from digesting most foods, she did what most people wouldn’t. She ate more. She just ate differently to avoid the operating room. That included adopting an organic lifestyle, using food and supplements produced with planet-healthy values to heal her gastroparesis, a disease that paralyzes the stomach and hinders the movement of food through the digestive tract. The change in diet didn’t just cure what ailed her by sparing a procedure to remove her stomach and replace it with feeding tubes. It eventually set her on a new career path that can help heal the planet and other people too.
LONG POND, PA
hamilton.edu

Sustainability and Climate Change

Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies Aaron Strong recently co-authored a commentary and analysis of COP26 – the UN climate talks that took place in Glasgow in November. The commentary, written with colleagues at Vermont Law School and the Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust, appears in the journal Sustainability...
CLINTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaus Iohannis
Colorado Springs Independent

Letter to the Editor: 'Climate change hysteria'

While it is easy to fall into the trap of "climate change hysteria" as I like to call it, we must look at the threat of wildfires in December and snowstorms in March from a measured point of view. Yes, the climate is changing, but the fact is that the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
aspeninstitute.org

Federal Investments in Infrastructure and Climate Change Can Help Schools Take Action

President Biden’s agenda has a strong focus on climate change. He has constantly reiterated the need to take a whole-of-government approach to address the crisis. In November, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)—the first step toward this vision. Policies from the law will help schools take climate action.
ENVIRONMENT
sunflower-alliance.org

Militarism and Climate Change, January 12

Militarism and climate disruption are intimately linked, a reality often not understood or highlighted in the environmental movement. Marcy Winograd of CODEPINK Congress and Janet Weil of Veterans for Peace’s climate-militarism project will present a slideshow on how US militarism—750 overseas bases, troop deployments and weapons production—exacerbates the climate crisis. They’ll include concrete steps and actions that peace activists and environmentalists can pursue to cut the Pentagon budget, curb military emissions, and demand accountability from the Pentagon. Veterans for Peace, with support from CODEPINK, has spearheaded H.Res 767, a resolution introduced by very own Rep. Barbara Lee, calling on the Pentagon to track, reduce and report its greenhouse gas emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
californiaglobe.com

Californians Composting For Climate Change

California’s new mandatory composting law just took effect January 1, 2022. Yes, this is another mandatory climate change law, born out of California’s AB 32, the 2006 California Global Warming Solutions Act, which was born out of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s claims that “global warming pollutants have risen to levels unseen in the past 800,000 years.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change Education#European Union#Environmental Education#Ap#Agent Green#The Associated Press#Romanian#The European Commission#Eu
TIME

The Ubiquitous Yellow School Bus Can Be Turned Into a Force for Climate Change Good

Transportation accounts for at least 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions, roughly eight billion tons of carbon per year. With Tesla rising, General Motors pledging to retire gasoline-powered lines by 2035, and other major car makers ready to follow suit, the electric vehicle era will soon be upon us. One EV segment is especially ready for electrification: the humble school bus. Where passenger cars have yet to reach price and performance parity with combustion engines, and long-haul trucks are waiting on more powerful batteries, forward-thinking school districts are already shifting to electric buses. About 40,000 new school buses are purchased each year . If districts bought only electric ones from this point forward, the nation’s entire fleet could be converted within a decade or so. All-electric school buses would cut U.S. carbon emissions by more than 5 million tons, the equivalent of removing a million cars from the road. It would be a tangible boost for our planet, our neighborhoods, and our children.
TRAFFIC
bigcountryhomepage.com

Germany faces ‘gigantic’ task meeting energy, climate goals

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s new climate minister said Tuesday that the country faces a “gigantic” task if it wants to achieve its goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while ensuring sufficient energy for its energy-hungry industry. Robert Habeck, a member of the environmentalist Greens, told reporters...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Arizona Daily Sun

Spotlight on Climate: Forests, carbon and climate change

Forests and forest soils are important to climate change because they contain a lot of carbon. Globally, forests contain over 800 gigatons (Gt) of carbon and forest soils, another 1,500 Gt (a Gt is 2.2 trillion pounds). Forests have been headline news in the past few years, some good and...
ENVIRONMENT
signalscv.com

Tactically Framed on climate change

While Saugus High School senior Sophia Celi knows she can’t immediately change the entire world, she’s working to change “little worlds,” such as the community in which she resides. After watching “Seaspiracy,” a documentary about the commercial fishing industry, Celi said it opened her eyes to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HackerNoon

The Neverending Climate Change Conundrum

Climate Change is an ongoing concern for both the general public and governments around the world. However, the lengths we're willing to go to make a positive impact and reduce our damage on the planet varies, with different fronts ready to accommodate a personalized agenda. In this slogging thread, our community discusses the climate crisis and their views on worldwide measures.
ENVIRONMENT
bigcountryhomepage.com

French teachers go on strike over handling of pandemic

PARIS (AP) — French teachers voiced anger at the way the French government is handling the pandemic in schools, denounced confusing rules and called for more protection during a nationwide strike on Thursday. Exhausted by the pressures of surging COVID-19 cases, many teachers answered the call by 11 unions...
PROTESTS
newmexicopbs.org

Faith in a Time of Climate Change

January 14, 2022 –New Mexicans already face the impacts of climate change, including uncertain water supplies for irrigation, dry riverbeds, forest dieoffs, and wildfires. When it comes to climate change and climate action, what lessons do communities of faith hold for people both religious and secular? How do people grieve the loss of species and ecosystems? And how has white supremacy shaped both the climate—and Christian theology? On this month’s Our Land, correspondent Laura Paskus and Larry Rasmussen, Professor Emeritus at Union Theological Seminary, dive into all these topics.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

With fewer animals to spread their seeds, plants could have trouble adapting to climate change

Picture a mature, broad-branched tree like an oak, maple or fig. How does it reproduce so that its offspring don’t grow up in its shadow, fighting for light? The answer is seed dispersal. Plants have evolved many strategies for spreading their seeds away from the parent plant. Some produce seedlings that float on the wind. Others have fruits that actually explode, ejecting their seeds. And more than half of all plants rely on wildlife to disperse their seeds. This typically happens when animals eat fruits from plants or carry away their nuts, then excrete or drop the seeds somewhere else. In tropical...
PETS
bigcountryhomepage.com

Most of Poland’s pandemic advisers resign over govt backing

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — More than two thirds of Poland’s COVID-19 medical advisory body resigned Friday saying the government was not heeding their advice in its response to the pandemic. In a statement, 13 of the board’s 17 members said that with “growing frustration” they were experiencing a...
WORLD
hngn.com

US Governors Push Budget To Combat Climate Change as Blizzard Threatens the South

United States governors aim to boost spending on climate change programs and to address the impact of severe weather conditions like floods and wildfires. Governors Gavin Newsom of California and Jay Inslee of Washington have expressed their intention to allot more of their funds to promote clean energy like solar power and expand access to electric vehicles.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy