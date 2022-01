One Apex Legends player has suggested how Respawn could make the game more inclusive for deaf and hard-of-hearing players. Apex player Tobiwuerfel11, who is deaf as well as a Predator-level player, designed a series of user interface icons that could be enabled for hard-of-hearing players. The icons would use a variety of symbols and colors to show the type of sound occurring, the direction it’s coming from, and how far away it is. They could even show whether a sound was coming from upstairs or downstairs within a building. Tobiwuerfel11 also included a screengrab to show what the icons might look like in-game, pointing out that Fortnite has had these options for a long time but that Apex has yet to implement anything similar.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO