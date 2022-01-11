red cross.jpeg

It was just about to be noon, and I was doing my weekly shopping at H-E-B. I was by myself this time, since my husband was able to take a lunch break to be with the kids for a while. It is usually in these rare moments that I am able to take my time, smell some more fruit, and perhaps even grab a sample or two, this time, just for myself. My mind also takes some time to wander and ponder, sometimes into deeper things, and some not so deep at all. Today, I was all over the map, quite literally, trying to ask the question, how does one truly be polite when greeting one another at all times of the day?

VICTORIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO