'Final Destination 6': 'Spider-man' director Jon Watts joins as producer

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts has joined New Line and HBO Max's upcoming horror sequel Final Destination 6 as a producer.

Watts, who also helmed 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, also wrote the story and treatment for Final Destination 6.

Lori Evans Taylor (Bed Rest) and Guy Busick, who penned the new Scream that hits theaters on Friday, are writing the script based off of Watts' story and treatment.

Joining Watts on Final Destination 6 as a producer is his wife and manager Dianne McGunigle. Final Destination series producer Craig Perry is also producing along with Sheila Hanahan Taylor.

"Both Dianne and I have been massive fans of Final Destination from the very beginning. So to be able to have a hand in crafting a new story with the original team and New Line is going to be both fun and exciting," Watts said in a statement.

Final Destination 6 will be released as an HBO Max original. Final Destination 5 was released in 2011. The horror series follows a group of characters who die in unique ways after they initially escape death.

Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland as the Marvel hero, was the No. 1 film at the North American box office for a fourth weekend in a row, taking in $33 million. The film has already passed $1 billion worldwide.