Chilmark: Join the March for Voting Rights

An M.V. winter wonderland seemed a perfect start for easing into January. I hope everyone manages to stay warm both in and outdoors as we drop into single digits.
The West Tisbury library is seeking nominations for the new West Tisbury Poet Laureate for the years 2022 to 2025. The term of Spencer Thurlow, the current town poet laureate, is coming to a close, according to a press release. “We thank Spencer for his hard work keeping the poetic spirit alive in West Tisbury,” the release states. “Spencer’s countless poetry classes, community poetry readings, and warm-hearted encouragement has kept our community inspired and connected over the past five years.”
Waking up in a fog to the new year, not brain fog, but thick fog and light rain. It was a gray week leading into 2022, but we made it. When I drove down to Menemsha on New Year’s Day I was lucky to catch Marshall at the Texaco station during the one hour they were open for gas. I am not adapting to my sunsetless dog walks and crave those few minutes of extra light daily.
It’s traditional at this time of year to honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We celebrate his birthday with a national holiday on the third Monday of January. But this year, the League of Women Voters joins with Dr. King’s family to focus on action on voting rights with the call, “No celebration without legislation.”
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) – Two Lowcountry pastors have joined a national hunger strike to protest for voting rights, saying laws restrict people’s ability to vote. The Rev. Darien Jones, of Moncks Corner AME Church, said the voting rights the 25 faith leaders are calling for are similar to what Dr. Martin Luther King marched for in the 1960s.
Heard on Main Street: Why is a carrot more orange than an orange?
I always lull myself into a false sense of security that January is a slow month. And it would be if I didn’t still do some bookkeeping work on the side. I slowly stroll into January and somewhere around the 9th or 10th of the month, I begin to freak out because I realize I have tax forms to prep and accounts to balance to get things to accountants. I’m in that second phase now, where I am always plotting my time outside of school, what can be spent bookkeeping, what can be spent lesson planning and prepping, and what can be spent keeping my sanity. Add into that the pressure of working in a school during the peak of COVID and flu season, ridiculously cold weather, and my kids traveling back to Hawaii and Arizona, and I’m just one big ball of nerves. I’m working on incorporating yoga and meditation into my life. I want to be a tranquil human.
January and February are too chilly for sunbathing on the beach, but you can still bundle up and take a walk to get outdoors in all seasons. From the glacial moraine’s rocky hills and sweeping views to the outwash plains and shores, the Vineyard has many landscapes beyond its beaches. The Island’s wealth of natural environments has been preserved by a variety of conservation groups over the years, and a few walks will help you begin to explore them, with some snippets of historical interest along the way.
It’s hard enough to learn about the past on dry ground, but what do you do when it’s underwater? Underwater archeology is exactly what museum director, archaeologist, and conservator Marie Kesten Zahn will be speaking about on Jan. 20 via the Oak Bluffs library: “The Science and History of Shipwreck Archaeology and Conservation.” She’ll take us on the journey following an artifact from the past into the present, focusing on the challenges of its conservation, and the effects of different underwater environments on ships and what they hold. Zahn will show us how material objects deteriorate and decay over time by looking at shipwrecks from diverse time periods throughout history, as well as spanning the world in terms of construction and final resting places.
Nowadays, people are spending more time in their homes than ever before. Why not make your living space more comfortable and less cluttered? The Oak Bluffs and West Tisbury libraries offer a fun virtual program on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 7 to 8:30 pm where antique and collectible veteran Mike Ivankovich will explain how to go out with the old and in with the new and eliminate the clutter from your life. Email ccooney@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433.
Our Island weather remains a mystery from day to day. I like to watch it happen and be surprised, rather than following the Weather Channel throughout the day. It was lovely to wake up to snow falling one morning, to bright sunshine reflecting off that snow by the following day. Then rain and the snow was gone, washed away. Cold, mild, windy, wet, blue skies, or clouds. It’s all a miraculous gift. I will admit it’s much nicer now that I am mostly at home and don’t have to go out in bad weather.
With temperatures in the teens on Tuesday, there are opportunities available for folks who don’t have a place to keep warm or are experiencing food insecurity. Today, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, the day warming shelter at Grace Church will be open at 34 Woodland Ave. in Vineyard Haven. They will be serving lunch during that time, and the shelter will be open at Grace Church on Thursday and Saturday, as well.
Rita worked at the Black Dog on Beach Road and State Road in Vineyard Haven. She loved her customers, and the celebrations that she catered, making friendships that lasted a lifetime.
The West Tisbury library has some diverse offerings coming up, and remember that the library is closed on Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. On Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly teaches an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. At 7 pm, Mike Ivankovich, a.k.a. “Mike the Appraiser,” will give his next online program about 50 De-Cluttering and De-Personalizing Tips.
Painting is a solitary pursuit. It involves getting into one’s own head and heart to create something truly personal, and artists generally work alone in a studio. However, a handful of Island women have discovered that having a group to share new work, throw ideas back and forth, and generally support each other has been a blessing.
The Edgartown select board set the commercial oyster season to open on Jan. 17 in Sengekontacket Pond only. Harvest will be allowed Monday through Friday, 7 am to 4 pm. Limits are 10, 100-count bags a day, which is equivalent to 2 to 2½ bushels, according to shellfish constable Paul Bagnall.
After multiple meetings, the Oak Bluffs select board approved placing the housing bank warrant article on the upcoming town warrant, becoming the sixth and final town to do so. As part of the approval to put the article on the warrant, the board requested clarification on a majority versus a two-thirds vote.
A joint meeting among the Up-Island school committee, select boards, and finance committees was held with the hopes of passing and certifying the school district’s budget. Up-Island school committee chair Alex Salop said the committee called upon the select boards and finance committees to seek guidance. The budget decision was delayed for the third time and the school committee will meet again next week.
Island towns are set to receive a palette each of at-home COVID test kits and will be distributing the kits on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Below is a list of distribution information for each town. Edgartown. Edgartown residents must register on the town’s website and bring a confirmation email,...
The Edgartown Public Library is now offering a monthly “book box” sign-up subscription program for children 8 years and up. Each month, Edgartown children with library cards can use a Google form to sign up to receive goodies from the library. These include two library materials, and other free items to keep, such as colored pencils, gel pens, snacks, and more supplied by the Friends of the Edgartown Library. January is the “pilot month” for the program.
