Chilmark: Join the March for Voting Rights

I always lull myself into a false sense of security that January is a slow month. And it would be if I didn’t still do some bookkeeping work on the side. I slowly stroll into January and somewhere around the 9th or 10th of the month, I begin to freak out because I realize I have tax forms to prep and accounts to balance to get things to accountants. I’m in that second phase now, where I am always plotting my time outside of school, what can be spent bookkeeping, what can be spent lesson planning and prepping, and what can be spent keeping my sanity. Add into that the pressure of working in a school during the peak of COVID and flu season, ridiculously cold weather, and my kids traveling back to Hawaii and Arizona, and I’m just one big ball of nerves. I’m working on incorporating yoga and meditation into my life. I want to be a tranquil human.

5 DAYS AGO