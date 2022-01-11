UK: Nintendo Switch was best-selling console in December 2021, Xbox Series No.2, and PS5 No.3

A new rumour has appeared which suggests that Atlus is busy porting the excellent JRPG Persona 4 Golden to the Nintendo Switch family of systems and the PlayStation 4. There have been rumours of this happening ever since Persona 4 Golden received a re-release on PC gaming platform Steam. The rumour comes from the fairly reliable, NateTheHate, and it doesn’t sound too far fetched. NateTheHate also mentioned that he has heard that Persona 6, which is the new game in development at Atlus, will be exclusive to Sony’s newer PlayStation 5 system. It will be interesting to see if this happens as the PlayStation 4 still has a large user-base, especially in Japan. If we hear anything more on the issue of Persona 4 Golden coming to Switch then we shall let you know.

