UK: Nintendo Switch was best-selling console in December 2021, Xbox Series No.2, and PS5 No.3

The retailer listings have proved to be legitimate as today Ubisoft finally confirmed that the classic Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will be coming to the Nintendo Switch and you haven’t got long to wait, as it is out next month. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will be coming to the Nintendo Switch family of systems on 17th February. The Switch version has notable improvements over the other platforms including HD Rumble, a touch screen interface, plus an optimised HUD. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection contains three full games along with their accompanying DLCs. The games are Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, and you can pre-order it today.
