Canterbury mother, daughter admit to roles in Capitol insurrection

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A mother and daughter from Canterbury face up to six months of prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Carla Krzywicki, 20, and Jean Lavin, 57, were charged in September. They appeared virtually before a judge Tuesday and pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the U.S. Capitol building.

As part of the plea agreement, the women must also pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building. The riot caused approximately $1,495,326.55 worth of damage, according to court documents.

Back in September, the pair were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI received a tip that Krzywicki shared pictures on her Facebook page of her and her mother posing inside and outside the U.S. Capitol. One photo appears to have been taken in the northwest entry corridor on the first floor of the Capitol, according to the criminal complaint.

Left to right: Carla Krzywicki, Jean Lavin | Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia

Sentencing is scheduled for April 22. Both women are expected to appear in person, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

At least nine people who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, died during or after the rioting, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who collapsed after he was sprayed by rioters with a chemical irritant. Four other police officers have died by suicide, including two Metropolitan Police officers.

Police shot and killed a woman, Ashli Babbitt, who was part of a group of people trying to beat down the doors of the House chamber. Three other Trump supporters who died had suffered medical emergencies.

More than 700 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Over 170 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

